Asus might have bowed out of the gaming phone market, but it looks like a new Lenovo Legion phone could be coming soon

So far, 2026 has been a weird year for gaming phones. One of the biggest players in the niche market, Asus, confirmed in January that we wouldn't be getting a follow-up to last year's ROG Phone 9, leaving the REDMAGIC 11 Pro with little competition. That could be about to change, though, with new images emerging of a Lenovo Legion phone over the weekend.

We've not seen a Lenovo Legion phone since the launch of the Y70 back in 2022, but this new appearance, shared by Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu via NotebookCheck, suggests that's about to change. New images from an event in China show someone using a phone with the Legion branding on it. The phone looks pretty similar to the Motorola Edge 70, which makes sense given that Lenovo owns the Motorola brand.

At this point, we don't know what sort of specs to expect from the new Lenovo Legion phone. However, given that the Legion sub-branding is reserved for Lenovo's gaming-oriented devices, we'd expect it to pack a powerful chipset, likely the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as the REDMAGIC 11 Pro. It's also worth noting that the phone quite clearly has three cameras on the back, which is another indication that it's a flagship device, rather than a mid-range or budget phone.

Despite these new images, we haven't had any indication from Lenovo as to when a new Legion phone might launch or how much it'll cost. We are expecting more information on the brand's next gaming tablet, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5, before long, though, so there's always a chance that the tech brand could be planning to reveal the phone once the tablet launch is out of the way.

The only caveat to this fresh information is that we have seen Lenovo launch devices exclusively in China before, as with last year's gaming tablet. With that in mind, we're hoping that when the official Lenovo Legion phone reveal comes around, it's for a global release, not just in China. As usual, we'll be keeping a close eye on the brand's social media accounts for any new details going forward.