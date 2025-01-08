Lenovo’s new Android gaming tablet looks like an absolute powerhouse

Lenovo is going all-out at CES this year, announcing plenty of fresh hardware to excite any gamers ravenous for new tech. The latest big reveal is for the new Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, a purpose-built Android gaming tablet that looks like a performance monster on paper.

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 certainly has the specs to take on some of the picks from our guide to the best gaming tablets, including stellar options such as the RedMagic Nova and Asus ROG Flow Z13. It comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powers more than half of the best gaming phones of the last twelve months, a 165Hz LCD for super smooth visuals, and Wi-Fi 7 for the most reliable internet connection. Put simply, it sounds like a bit of a beast.

Of course, an impressive set of specs is one thing, but the best thing about the Legion Tab Gen 3 is its price point. Lenovo is launching its tablet later this month for just $500, around half the price of even the cheapest iPad Pro. Add in the fact that the tech brand is promising at least three Android updates, carrying you through until Android 17, and it could make for a tempting proposition for anyone looking for a new tablet to play the best Android games on a bigger screen.

Lenovo has also used CES 2025 to showcase some of its latest portable gaming tech. We’ve seen the reveal of two versions of the new Lenovo Legion Go S, one of which is the first handheld to arrive on the market with SteamOS outside of the Steam Deck itself. Still, even more excitingly, we got our first look at the Lenovo Legion Go 2 prototype, with its 8.8-inch OLED display and AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor. We still haven’t got a solid idea of when the second generation Lenovo handheld could arrive, but when it does, it could be an immediate contender for our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives.

We’ll be keen to try out the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 when it arrives later this month, but if you’re looking for some tech you can try out right away, check out our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Google Pixel phones. Or, if you’re more of a nostalgia gamer, take a look at our list of the best retro handhelds.