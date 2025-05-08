Lenovo's new Android gaming tablet solves the Legion Tab Gen 3's main issue

Android gaming tablets are a bit of a niche these days, but we're about to get something new in the form of the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4. Having just launched in China, we're waiting on an update about a global release, but thanks to a series of social media posts, we have some more details on what to expect from the exciting follow-up to the Legion Tab Gen 3.

According to Lenovo's testing data, the Legion Tab Gen 4 is capable of remaining under 40°C after two hours of gaming. For context, a device has to hit around 44°C before it's technically overheating, and that's exactly what some users experienced with the Tab Gen 3. In all honesty, it's the temperature issue that kept the Tab Gen 3 off our guide to the best gaming tablets, but if the newer model truly solves that problem, it could be a future entry for our list. The impressive benchmarking results don't stop there, though.

While Lenovo doesn't specifically name any of the games it tested on the Tab Gen 4, the descriptions allude to a "famous battle royale game," which I'm assuming is PUBG Mobile, and a "well-known turn-based 3D mobile game," which could well be Honkai Star Rail. Either way, the benchmark results in both games are impressive, consistently hitting the maximum frame rates across 30-minute testing sessions. The results also suggest a low average power draw of under 10 watts in both examples, which, in simple terms, suggests the tablet won't run out of battery after just an hour or two of playing some of the best mobile games.

Unfortunately, as I alluded to earlier, we still don't have an anticipated launch date or price point for the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4. Still, given that it's just launched in China, we think it's fair to expect the tablet to arrive globally in the next couple of months, and I'm keeping a close eye on the brand's socials for any updates. I don't anticipate anything before the end of May, though, with Lenovo likely to concentrate its marketing efforts on the launch of the Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS.

Of course, it's worth pointing out that internal testing data can sometimes differ from real-life results, so we'll have to wait to get our hands on the Legion Tab Gen 4 to see if it's as impressive as it sounds. Still, if you can't wait around for some tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles while you're here, with plenty of top-tier options to suit all budgets.