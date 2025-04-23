This upcoming Android gaming tablet is bringing back a fan favorite feature

If you’re in the market for an Android gaming tablet, you might want to hold off for a little while. Yes, there are plenty of great options on the market, but the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4 is on its way, and from what we already know about this device’s specs, it could be a performance beast to rival even the more expensive iPad and Samsung alternatives.

While Lenovo is no stranger to our guide to the best gaming tablets, the Legion Tab Gen 4 looks even more well-equipped than we were anticipating, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powering top-tier performance, an upgraded vapor chamber to help keep things cool, and support for lightning-fast 68W charging. It also comes with 512GB of storage, which is more than enough space for all the options from our list of the best Android games combined, plus 16GB of RAM for rapid loading times.

Outside of the specs, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4 has a pretty similar form factor to last year’s model, but with a slightly thinner design. The display is also the same size, 8.8 inches, with a 165 Hz refresh rate that should make for super-smooth gameplay visuals. It’s also worth mentioning that, unlike the Legion Tab Gen 3, the new model comes with support for expandable TF or micro SD storage, so in the unlikely event you do run out of space, you can always pick up a micro SD card and boost your capacity.

In terms of release date, we’re expecting the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 4 to arrive in May in China, but we still don’t have confirmation of a global release date. We also don’t have any indication of a price point yet, but we’re keeping an eye on the Lenovo Legion socials for any updates. Given that the Legion Tab Gen 3 launched at $499 before a price hike to $549, we’d anticipate anything around the $600 mark, but there’s no way of knowing for sure until we get official confirmation from Lenovo.

If you’re more interested in a next-gen handheld than a gaming tablet, be sure to check out our guide to the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go 2 while you’re here, as well as our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on for our thoughts on this year’s most anticipated console. Or, if you’d rather pick up something even more portable, see our guide to the best gaming phones, which includes plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.