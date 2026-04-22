I was eyeing up the new Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5, but the Android tablet's price is wrong

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 is finally here, at least in the UK, with the Android gaming tablet now available to order from the brand's official website. There's a catch, though. The device is retailing for £699.99, which is a bit more expensive than I was anticipating. While it's currently not on sale in the US, despite a fresh landing page for the product, the price in GBP equates to about $946. So, if you were thinking about picking one up yourself, you'd better be prepared to dig deep into your pocket.

For those who don't know, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 is the follow-up to the Tab Gen 3, one of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming tablets. I got my hands on it during MWC 2026 in Barcelona, and I was impressed by its performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and its vivid 8.8-inch PureSight display. I enjoyed my time with the tablet so much that I was tempted to pick one up if I thought the price was right. Unfortunately, that isn't the case.

The problem Lenovo has is that there are plenty of alternatives that cost substantially less, most notably, the REDMAGIC Astra, which launched for $549 / £439 last year. In Lenovo's defense, we have had the small matter of the RAM pricing and availability crisis in the meantime, and we're still waiting to see how much the rumored follow-up to the REDMAGIC Astra might cost. Still, if the Legion Tab Gen 5 launches at a similar price point to what it has in the UK, I'm not sure if I can see many potential users parting with almost $1,000 to pick it up.

As I mentioned earlier, there is now a Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 listing on the US Lenovo site, but it doesn't detail pricing or an exact release date. Still, given that the Chinese version of the tablet, the Lenovo Legion Y700 (Gen 5), launched a month ago and is now available to order in the UK, I'd assume it can't be long until Lenovo fully rolls out the release of the new tablet and makes it available to order. That's when we'll find out if those in the US are getting a better or worse deal than their transatlantic counterparts.

It's worth noting that if you're not looking for the latest and greatest tablet, the perfectly good Legion Tab Gen 3 is currently discounted via the official Lenovo store, down from $549.99 to $399.99. If you're just looking for something to play your favorite mobile games on, I'd recommend checking that out instead, as while it's a couple of years old, it's still more than capable of handling the likes of Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, and our other favorites.