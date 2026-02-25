Lenovo's new Android gaming tablet looks like a real rival for the REDMAGIC Astra, but there's just one problem

After a recent specs reveal, Lenovo has shared more details on its upcoming Android gaming tablet and how it uses AI to enhance the gaming experience. The upcoming Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 has pretty stiff competition, up against the likes of the iPad Pro and the REDMAGIC Astra, but from what we know so far, it sounds pretty promising, with just one pretty substantial caveat.

In terms of specs, the Legion Y700 Gen 5 is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the same processor inside the REDMAGIC 11 Pro, a top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones. That alone suggests we can anticipate top-tier performance, but the tech brand is now suggesting that the tablet has at least two Tianxi AI-powered gaming features to take things even further.

The first AI feature, Voiceprint Hunter 2.0, enhances enemy footsteps in games, giving you the edge in something like PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty: Mobile. The second feature is a little more technical and relates to scheduling optimization, but Lenovo's Weibo marketing suggests it could offer a 25.6% minimum frame rate boost compared to other Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices.

Outside of its AI capabilities, Lenovo has confirmed some of the Y700 Gen 5's specs, including its 8.8-inch display, which is pretty compact for a tablet. We also know that the display is capable of 165Hz refresh rates, which suggests it offers ultra-smooth visuals. Simply put, this tablet sounds ideal for mobile gamers and a potential future pick for our guide to the best gaming tablets, but there is that one pretty notable caveat we alluded to earlier.

At the time of writing, it's not clear whether Lenovo plans on launching the Legion Y700 Gen 5 outside of China. Last year, we got pretty excited about the Gen 4 device, but it never arrived in the West. As for the initial release, all signs point to a launch in China in March, but we'll have to wait for confirmation from Lenovo.