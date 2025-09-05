Lenovo finally announces a follow-up to its Steam Deck rival, but with a price

After months of rumors and leaks, Lenovo has at last announced its Legion Go 2 gaming handheld. It's bigger, heavier, and more powerful than its predecessor, but it also comes with a far higher price to boot. With the ROG Xbox Ally X, Microsoft's first proper push into the gaming handheld space in partnership with ASUS, also coming in October, it looks like next month will begin the next battle in the PC handheld wars, at least until Valve announces a Steam Deck 2.

Announcing the news in a press release alongside new tablets and laptops, Lenovo laid out what the Legion Go 2 features:

AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor

16GB or 32GB 8000MHz Memory

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 storage

A microSD slot with support for up to an additional 2TB

8.8-inch 30Hz-144Hz OLED display at a 1920 x 1080 resolution

Redesigned Legion TrueStrike controllers

Three user-programmable buttons

2x USB4 ports, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, a kickstand

Upgraded 74 Watt battery

Windows 11

Ultimately, these are huge improvements over the previous Legion Go model, with a brighter screen, bigger battery, and a far more powerful AMD chip, meaning it'll be perfectly able to play games like Doom: The Dark Ages and Fortnite at high settings on the move.

Lenovo has also redesigned its Joy-Con-inspired controllers from the Nintendo Switch 2 and its predecessor. The d-pad now has more of a sunken feel, making it far more comfortable for playing some of the best Steam Deck games. There are also three buttons that players can assign actions to, meaning certain actions can be an instant press away instead of looking at a menu to find them.

But the big change from the original Legion Go is the major jump in price. Starting at $1,099, which can rise to $1,399 with a more powerful AMD chip, 32GB memory, and 1TB storage, it's going to price many potential customers out.

Considering the Steam Deck OLED costs $549, while the ROG Xbox Ally is set to allegedly start at $599 when it's out next month, Lenovo already has its work cut out to be a logical Steam Deck alternative. But if you've been waiting for this handheld and you want something with far more power than its competitors, the Legion Go 2 could be the one for you. We'll be sure to put the upcoming device through its paces next month, to see whether its high price is justified in a market that's quickly becoming saturated with PC handhelds.

If you're keen to get your hands on the Lenovo Legion Go 2 once pre-orders go live, I'd recommend keeping an eye on the Lenovo US and Lenovo UK storefronts. Bookmark them to ensure you can be one of the first to get your hands on the upcoming handheld.

