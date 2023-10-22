Resident Evil 2 Leon

Want to learn about Resident Evil 2’s Leon? The RCPD agent with the worst first day of all time, answer your burning questions with our guide on the hunky hero.

Resident Evil 2 Leon: Leon Kennedy leans his head against his hand while he endures a car ride
Resident Evil 2

A stalwart in the stellar zombie series, Leon Kennedy is one of the most recognizable faces from Resident Evil, mainly thanks to his good looks and floppy blond hair. The Resident Evil 2 Leon that you meet is a young man, who, on his first day on the job as a Raccoon City Police Detective gets caught up in the zombie apocalypse, where he has to fight his way through the very police precinct he was meant to work in. Now that’s a hostile work environment.

Let’s dive into our Resident Evil 2 Leon guide.

Resident Evil 2 Leon: Leon Kennedy stares down the barrel of a hand gun while sparks and flames fly around him

Who is Resident Evil 2’s Leon Kennedy?

Leon Scott Kennedy is one of the two protagonists introduced in Resident Evil 2, alongside Claire Redfield. A rookie cop, the events of Resident Evil 2 transpire on Leon’s first day as a police officer for Raccoon City Police Department. He has a slim build, with mid-length blond hair and a distinctive flop of hair that hangs over his face. Leon was designed by Hideki Kamiya and was intended to be a counterpart to the over-the-top muscly action protagonist of someone like Chris Redfield.

While he starts out as a rookie, the events of Resident Evil 2 push him to become a top-class agent for the U.S. government, which leads to him being hired to rescue the president’s daughter Ashley in Resident Evil 4. Later on in Resident Evil 6, Leon still works for the U.S. government, specializing in zombie outbreaks and any cases associated with the Umbrella Corporation.

Resident Evil 2 Leon: Leon Kennedy blasts two zombies with a shotgun

What games does Resident Evil’s Leon Kennedy appear in?

Leon Kennedy appears in the following games:

  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Fortnite

How old is Resident Evil 2 Leon Kennedy?

During the events of Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy is 21. For Resident Evil 4, Leon is 27. Next, in Resident Evil 6, Leon Kennedy is 36 years old.

Who is the Resident Evil Leon voice actor?

Appearance Voice Actor 
Resident Evil 2  Paul Haddad 
Resident Evil 4  Paul Mercier 
Resident Evil: Degeneration  Paul Mercier 
Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles  Paul Mercier 
Resident Evil 6  Matthew Mercer 
Resident Evil: Damnation  Matthew Mercer 
Resident Evil Revelations 2  Matthew Mercer 
Resident Evil: Vendetta  Matthew Mercer 
Resident Evil 2 Remake  Nick Apostolides
Resident Evil 4 Remake  Nick Apostolides

