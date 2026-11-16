Use our License Plate Generator codes to boost your luck in this strange RNG game, where lower numbers and earlier letters in the alphabet mean the difference between a prized possession and a sheet of scrap metal. These codes don't last for long, though, so redeem them before they expire.

We look for new License Plate Generator codes frequently, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need a luck boost.

Here are all the new License Plate Generator codes:

BURMALDA - 300x luck

- 300x luck ORIGINAL - one elixir II

- one elixir II UPDATE3 - one luck potion II

For more freebies from the best Roblox games, take a look at our list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem License Plate Generator codes?

Redeeming License Plate Generator codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open License Plate Generator in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are License Plate Generator codes?

License Plate Generator codes are special passwords that the developer, BURMALDA67, gives out to reward players. They unlock things like luck potions and special rolls, and they tend to coincide with content updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a License Plate Generator Discord server?

Yes, there is a License Plate Generator Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest game news, an FAQ, and chats for English and Russian speakers.

How do I get more License Plate Generator codes?

The easiest way to get more License Plate Generator codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We find and verify all the latest codes and add them to this guide, along with what they get you, so you don't have to waste time scouring the internet. If you fancy doing some digging on your own, you can check the codes channel in the game's official Discord server or the Roblox description.

Expired codes:

UPDATE2

UPDATE1

RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest License Plate Generator codes.