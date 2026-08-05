Lies of P is one of the best soulsikes on Switch 2, and we want to give it to you for free

Enter our Lies of P giveaway to win the Complete Edition of the game, and take it on the go on Nintendo Switch 2.

lies of p giveaway - artwork of the main character of the game
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Lies of P Complete Edition 
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Soulslike fans - this one's for you. This week, we've got a Lies of P: Complete Edition giveaway, which will give two lucky winners a copy of the game on Nintendo Switch 2.

Lies of P is one of the best games like Dark Souls out there, recently earning a 9/10 from our resident Soulslike enjoyer, Kayleigh, in her Lies of P review. The game is based on the story of Pinocchio and introduces you to a Victorian setting where familiar names, like Gepetto, appear. But all is not as it seems...

Our giveaway of the Complete Edition includes the game's Overture expansion, so there's even more to sink your teeth into.

We have two copies of Lies of P: Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 to give away. You can enter below, and we'll pick the winners after the competition ends. It'll be live from August 5 to August 12, 2026. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on how we run giveaways.

Nintendo Switch 2 entry

Pocket Tactics - Lies of P Nintendo Switch 2 code

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If you're in the mood for testing another Soulslike game on Switch, we've got a list of the best for you - and yes, it includes Lies of P.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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