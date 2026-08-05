Lies of P is one of the best soulsikes on Switch 2, and we want to give it to you for free

Soulslike fans - this one's for you. This week, we've got a Lies of P: Complete Edition giveaway, which will give two lucky winners a copy of the game on Nintendo Switch 2.

Lies of P is one of the best games like Dark Souls out there, recently earning a 9/10 from our resident Soulslike enjoyer, Kayleigh, in her Lies of P review. The game is based on the story of Pinocchio and introduces you to a Victorian setting where familiar names, like Gepetto, appear. But all is not as it seems...

Our giveaway of the Complete Edition includes the game's Overture expansion, so there's even more to sink your teeth into.

We have two copies of Lies of P: Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 to give away. You can enter below, and we'll pick the winners after the competition ends. It'll be live from August 5 to August 12, 2026. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on how we run giveaways.

Nintendo Switch 2 entry

Pocket Tactics - Lies of P Nintendo Switch 2 code





If you're in the mood for testing another Soulslike game on Switch, we've got a list of the best for you - and yes, it includes Lies of P.