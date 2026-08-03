Lies of P Complete Edition review - best Soulslike on Switch 2, and that's the truth

Verdict Lies of P Complete Edition performs wonderfully on the Nintendo Switch 2, inviting both new and existing players to experience the story of Pinocchio in a unique and exciting way.

One of my favorite games from 2023, and in the Soulslike genre in general, is Lies of P. I loved it from start to finish, but, as was often the case, it skipped the Nintendo Switch. Luckily, the power of the NS2 means that more and more games are making the leap to the hardware, and that includes Pinocchio in Lies of P Complete Edition.

I've spent the last couple of weeks reacquainting myself with Krat, and I have to say, straight out the gate, I'm surprised. I vaguely remember hearing about the difficulty changes way back when, given just how difficult the game is, but I wasn't expecting to have an 'easy' option. I guess I'm one of the original players who can say they beat the game before Neowiz took mercy on those struggling to the point where it no longer felt fun. I'll take that as a badge of honor, though I think including easier difficulties is a good thing. I'm not here to gatekeep; I think as many players as possible should get to explore Krat.

As the game is nearly three years old and the Overture expansion turned one in June, I'm not going to dive too deep into the story or mechanics. The odds are you're very familiar with them already and just want to know how well it runs on Nintendo Switch 2. However, I'll give some of my thoughts, mainly because I've been wanting to gush about Lies of P for so long.

Without question, outside of FromSoftware's excellent SoulsBorne(Ring?) series, Lies of P is my favorite Soulslike game. I loved it from start to finish in 2023, and I love it just as much now; it's actually criminal that it's taken me so long to dive back in, but I digress. There's not a single thing about it that I don't like. The characters all have a place in the world, and the boss fights are intense, with some posing a significant challenge, even on the easier difficulty, offering that certain rush you get from overcoming impossible odds.

Then there's Krat itself, which is thrilling to explore, with each location feeling as though it offers something different - I'm a huge fan of the opera house. Much like Dark Souls and Elden Ring, there are NPCs with little storylines you can follow, and they often lead to new records, which you can listen to at the hotel that serves as your base. Speaking of the records, I love the music in Lies of P, with my favorite actually being from the early game - Feel really hits for some reason.

Beyond the gorgeous music, the records have a direct impact on your humanity, and, as we all know from the original story, Pinocchio wants to be a real boy. Your choices, whether to lie or tell the truth, along with listening to records, have a direct impact on Pinocchio and the ending that you get. Even for a game that's three years old, I won't spoil any of the endings; just know that there are multiple, and each is worth witnessing.

While I was very familiar with the base game going in, I had yet to play Overture, so I did get to experience something new beyond an easy difficulty setting. Let me say, if you think Shadow of the Erdtree poses a challenge, you haven't seen anything yet, with Overture being a lot more difficult than the main game. However, I'm a gaming masochist who loves a challenge, so I had a great time exploring the past.

Okay, now that I've had my little ramble, let's get into why you're here: does Lies of P perform well on Nintendo Switch 2? In short, yes. I encountered zero issues, with the game maintaining a steady frame rate and instantly becoming my new favorite platform to play the game on.

It looks fantastic, runs as smooth as butter, and does so in both handheld and docked modes. It serves as another prime example of the Nintendo Switch 2 being able to handle those bigger games - if Elden Ring doesn't achieve the same level when it hits the console later this month, I may riot. The controls are as responsive as they should be, and I can't express enough how good Lies of P Complete Edition is in every possible way.

Whether you're a new or existing player, Lies of P Complete Edition deserves your attention. The base game is excellent, and the Overture DLC is a good time too - though it does have a steep climb in difficulty. To me, the bar has been set for Soulslikes on NS2. Now, I need to wait to hear about the next game.