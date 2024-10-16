Life is Strange: Double Exposure Polaroids are the main collectible in Max Caulfield’s latest outing, which makes sense considering the once young girl who dreamed of being a photographer is now so good at her craft she’s giving lectures at a prestigious university. Of course, Polaroids are a bit more important than that in the first game, serving as a way for Max to travel through time. Still, it’s nice to see them make an appearance again.

While the Life is Strange: Double Exposure release date isn't here yet, the first two chapters are available to those of you with the ultimate edition, so those are the Polaroids we have for you so far – we'll add all of the locations when we get our hands on the full game.

All of the Life is Strange: Double Exposure Polaroid locations

Each chapter has numerous Life is Strange: Double Exposure Polaroids for you to find, so we’re breaking this guide down into individual chapters, stating the scene in which the Polaroid appears and where it is:

Chapter 1

Here are the locations for the three Polaroids in Chapter 1:

A Drink to Remember – if you walk past Diamond and Reggie in the bar after you take control of Max and head to the door on the right, you can see the Polaroid sitting on the bar table next to it

– if you walk past Diamond and Reggie in the bar after you take control of Max and head to the door on the right, you can see the Polaroid sitting on the bar table next to it Things Are Looking Up – when Max is on the walk home, take the left-hand path when you reach the split in the road to find the second Polaroid

– when Max is on the walk home, take the left-hand path when you reach the split in the road to find the second Polaroid Upstairs, Downcast – when waiting for Amanda to arrive at Max’s home, head into the living room and go to the window with the telescope next to it. The Polaroid is on the table

Chapter 2

Here are the locations for the five Polaroids in Chapter 2:

Table For Three – after learning how to move between timelines, head into the Dead timeline and get the Polaroid from the table in front of the huge tortoise painting on the wall

– after learning how to move between timelines, head into the Dead timeline and get the Polaroid from the table in front of the huge tortoise painting on the wall By the Horns – go outside in the Living timeline and go to the right-hand bench under the covering to find the second Polaroid

– go outside in the Living timeline and go to the right-hand bench under the covering to find the second Polaroid Leaving Nothing Overlooked – after watching the cutscene with an owl, go to the top of the hill and check the first bench to find the Polaroid

– after watching the cutscene with an owl, go to the top of the hill and check the first bench to find the Polaroid Avoiding Detection – in the living timeline, head into Moses’ office, then go to the Dead timeline and head to the desk with three monitors. The Polaroid is on the left-hand side of them

– in the living timeline, head into Moses’ office, then go to the Dead timeline and head to the desk with three monitors. The Polaroid is on the left-hand side of them Photo Finished – check the stereo in the living room to get the last Polaroid in Chapter 2

Those are all of the Life is Strange: Double Exposure Polaroids we know about for now, but we’ll be sure to update this guide with all of them when the game releases. For more LiS goodness, check out our Life is Strange True Colors review and our Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection review; the latter features Max Caulfield’s very first appearance.