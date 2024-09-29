We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure Switch port aims to replicate PS5 experience

A new interview with Deck Nine reveals how the Life is Strange: Double Exposure Switch port could match it's PS5 and Xbox counterparts.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure 

Life is Strange: Double Exposure should be one of your most anticipated titles on the horizon, if it isn’t already. Reuniting players with Max Caulfield from the first Life is Strange title, developer Deck Nine is bringing us along for a new mystery, and plenty of time-warping antics. However, if you’re wondering whether a Life is Strange: Double Exposure Switch port is coming, then things are looking good.

In a recent interview with Nintendo Life at PAX West, narrative director Felice Kuan reveals what the studio has in store for a forthcoming Nintendo Switch iteration of the game. While Deck Nine yet to confirm a release date for the handheld version of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Stauder expresses that studio Engine Software is currently working on the Switch port. “They’ve done a good job working with us to make sure the game is as good as possible on that platform,” says Kuan.

Replicating the visual sheen of Double Exposure on Nintendo’s seven-year-old handheld isn’t an easy task, and it has wondering whether the port will land when the Nintendo Switch 2 debuts. Nevertheless, Kuan says that despite using “advanced features of Unreal [Engine 5] that would be difficult to use on Switch”, Engine Software is circumventing these obstacles by relighting “the game with baked lighting instead of dynamic lighting (Lumen).”

It isn’t Engine Software’s first foray with porting what we consider some of the best Switch games to the handheld, as the studio has previously worked on handheld versions of Little Nightmare 2 and the No More Heroes franchise. According to Kuan, Engine Software’s work on Double Exposure has meant that it has “had to determine how to replicate or replace those more intense parts of the process, making sure that the game is as close to the high-end platforms as possible.”

We’re eager to see how close it actually comes to matching up with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, as Double Exposure’s gorgeous aesthetic and impeccable art direction deserve to be shown off in their full glory. Those versions of the game launch on October 29, 2024, and we expect to hear more about the Life Is Strange: Double Exposure Switch release date shortly after launch.

