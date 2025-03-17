Life is Strange Double Exposure hits record low price on Nintendo Switch

Life truly is strange, but the world of Life is Strange Double Exposure is even weirder. While the series has dabbled in other protagonists with powers, the original focused on a young high schooler called Max Caulfield, who found herself in precarious situations with the ability to rewind time. Double Exposure is a direct sequel to Max’s story, and it’s definitely worth playing at its lowest price yet.

This riveting single-player game puts a heavy emphasis on a gripping narrative, with difficult choices à la Telltale Games. While it’s a direct sequel to the first entry, as well as the fourth game in the series, you don’t need to have prior knowledge of these Switch games to enjoy Life is Strange Double Exposure.

Set in 2023, a decade after the events of the first Life is Strange, Max has relocated to Vermont as a photographer-in-residence at Caledon University. Considering the consequences of the first game (which will likely be different depending on your own choices), Max has vowed to never use her rewind ability again. Of course, this isn’t a hard rule that sticks for long.

While we wish it were the case, Life is Strange Double Exposure isn’t a relaxing game where you enjoy the sights of Vermont. Instead, Max finds her friend Safi dead, and she discovers the ability to enter alternate timelines, one where Safe is still alive, and the one where she’s dead. The resulting plot will see you uncover the murderer, as well as deal with interpersonal issues amongst the friend group and others.

There’s a disappointing lack of Chloe Price in Life is Strange Double Exposure, the first game’s deuteragonist, and Max’s best friend, but it’s still a worthwhile sequel. Seeing Max return after years of other main characters in the franchise is a blast of modern nostalgia, and her new powers make me eager to see a new Life is Strange pop up in the upcoming Switch games list.

If you’re looking to dive into the weird and wonderful world of Life is Strange Double Exposure, you can grab it on Nintendo Switch for just $34.97 at Walmart. That’s 30% off the standard price, as well as the lowest price the game has been on Nintendo’s handheld console, so you’re getting an incredible deal here.

