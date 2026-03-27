To the surprise of no one, Max Caulfield and Chloe Price's final outing features some Life is Strange: Reunion collectibles in the form of photos and graffiti, which you may recognize from their previous games. While Max picked up Polaroids in Double Exposure, she actually needs to take the shots this time around, like in the original LiS, while Chloe draws the graffiti tags you come across in her notebook.

If you're a perfectionist, you absolutely want to discover all of the collectibles, with them waiting for you throughout the game. Some are very obvious, even being part of the story, while others are quite difficult to spot, but that's why I'm here. I'm very familiar with Caledon University, so you can trust me to bring you the lowdown on those collectibles.

What are Life is Strange: Reunion collectibles?

Both Max and Chloe have their own collectibles; it's photos for Max and graffiti for Chloe. Thoroughly exploring your surroundings is the best way to ensure you don't miss anything, but some can be sneaky, and the prompts to interact to take a photo or draw a sketch might not always pop up.

All Life is Strange: Reunion collectibles

To keep things as simple as possible, we're breaking down all of the collectibles into two sections by scenes, one for Max and another for Chloe. It's worth noting that not every chapter has collectibles, so if you don't see the name of a scene here, that's why.

Oh, and if you happen to miss a collectible, you can always go to the main menu of the game, select scenes, and replay the section - no need to go through the whole game again for one sketch or photo. The scenes menu also tells you how many collectibles you already have for each respective chapter. So if you know you're missing one but don't know which scene it's in, you can find out that way.

Life is Strange: Reunion photos (Max)

As I already mentioned, it's photos you need to take as Max to get collectibles. She has more than Chloe, so make sure you pay close attention while playing as her.

Time Dojo

Gourd Day to You - after you enter the science building, turn left to see a group of Jack O'Lanterns in the corner in front of the window and between two benches. Take a picture of it

- after you enter the science building, turn left to see a group of Jack O'Lanterns in the corner in front of the window and between two benches. Take a picture of it One Giant Leap - head further into the building, go past the stairs, and take a picture of the spacesuit

Class Act

The Rebellion Lives in Art - on the corner of the building with yellow scaffolding, take a picture of the graffiti of the tiger holding a bomb

- on the corner of the building with yellow scaffolding, take a picture of the graffiti of the tiger holding a bomb End of the School Week - you'll see a big pink and purple art sculpture on some grass in the quad with a student performing next to it - take their picture

- you'll see a big pink and purple art sculpture on some grass in the quad with a student performing next to it - take their picture What a Cute Critter - after taking control of Max during her photography class, head to the bench to the left of the statue; there you can see two squirrels on the grass. Take their picture to get the collectible

- after taking control of Max during her photography class, head to the bench to the left of the statue; there you can see two squirrels on the grass. Take their picture to get the collectible Not Quite Nevermore - near where you help Reggie with his assignment, you can see an odd statue. Approach it from the front to see ravens on a bench. Take a picture of them to get the collectible

Fremonth Street

There's a Light Over at the Frankenstein Place - when approaching the building, look up and to the right. You should see a mannequin in the window that you can take a picture of

Reunion

Shhhh! Don't Wake her - when the chapter begins, turn around after taking control of Max to see Chloe sleeping on the bed. Take her picture to get the collectible

Admin and Sleuth

Dereliction of Duty - after you convince Vinh to leave after Professor Tellor, you snap a photo of his empty desk

Cat and Max

A Portly Fellow - to the left of where the two professors are talking on a bench, and around the corner, you can see a purple gnome on the floor next to a garbage bin and near a lamppost. Take its picture

Times in Turtle

Where Water Meets Land - before starting your conversation with Safi, go to the right of her and to the corner where two students are, then take a picture of the view in front of you

Mabon

Get This Bad Man a Drink - you'll see a goblet on its side next to a sculpture with sunglasses on it. Set the goblet back up and take a picture of the pair together

All Available Evidence

An Empty Home - head upstairs to the reptile tank and take a picture of the poster on the tank

Max's Decision

Not the Center of the Universe - when you take control of Max again in the Principal's office, look at the astronomer statue on the left-hand side of the door. Take a picture of it

Memorial

The Things We Cannot Escape - take a picture of the memorial pictures on the decking

Partners in Time

Look at the t-shirt near the TV and take a picture of Chloe when you get the prompt to get the final collectible in Life is Strange Reunion

Life is Strange: Reunion graffiti (Chloe)

Chloe jots down sketches of items that you find while playing as her, and most stand out, making it easy to spot them.

Bar Break In

Circle of Life - after you take control of Chloe, follow the path around the building to the employee entrance. You'll see a damaged animal skull in a bin; interact with it to get the collectible

Lying and Waiting

Tip from the Rogue Bar Artist - when sitting at the bar, look at the blue coaster to your left. Interact with it to turn the coaster over, then you can get Chloe to draw it for the collectible

The Overlight

Young Yet Beautiful - after you head upstairs, you'll immediately see a cherry tree in a pot on a table next to the window. Approach it, and you'll have the option to get Chloe to sketch it

Times in Turtle

Too Soon to be Spooky - You can see a group of pumpkins next to the employees' only door opposite the bar. Sketch it to get the collectible

Mabon

Taste of the Psychedelic - when snooping around, you'll come across a pile of vinyl records, search through them, and choose sketch when you get the one with a lion on it (Wild Side, Pride is the name of it), then you can get the collectible

Chloe's Decision

Hiding in Plain Sight - look at the ceiling above the huge fox graffiti on the wall to see a gnome chilling in the rafters. Sketch it, and the collectible is yours

Keeping Watch

Cycles of Tragedy - on one of the tables with benches, you'll see a cherry tree and a book. Inspect the book and sketch it for the collectible

What Life is Strange: Reunion scenes don't have collectibles?

As I already mentioned, not every scene in the game has collectibles. So you don't lose too much time on a wild goose chase, here's a list of the scenes that don't have photo or graffiti opportunities:

Backstage Pass

Emergency Response

Return to Selfie

Open Mic Night

More than Meets the Eye

Divide and Investigate

Champlain Problems

The Majestic Tapestry

Worth the Wait

A Bold Plan

"Peaceful" Protest

In the Lighthouse

The Line of Fire

Trust Fall

With that, you know how to get all of the Life is Strange: Reunion collectibles. Here's hoping you enjoy the finale to Max and Chloe's story.