Life is Strange: Reunion is coming sooner than you think, and it features the return of Chloe Price

It's finally happening. My hype for the new Life is Strange game has been through the roof, and now that it's finally here, my excitement is ten times higher - Life is Strange: Reunion is answering all of our prayers by bringing back our favorite blue-haired punk, Chloe Price. She was famously absent in Double Exposure, breaking the hearts of fans worldwide, but Deck Nine looks to be rectifying that.

The hints at Chloe returning in a subsequent game were certainly there, particularly if you went with the Bae ending, in which you saved Chloe - naturally, my canon is that she and Max were a couple. Double Exposure feeds you little tidbits, though you might overlook them or not pay too much attention, given that the game itself certainly isn't the best in the series.

However, my hopes for a return to form with Reunion are pretty high; bringing back Chloe and reuniting the Partners in Time can only be a benefit, especially after the immense disappointment many felt at her absence last time around. Still, it seems that it was always the plan to bring Chloe back, as we got confirmation of another LiS game after finishing Double Exposure, with the words 'Max Caulfield will return' looking at you, and Chloe even sends Max a text (if she's alive).

At the end of Double Exposure, it's clear that Safi is out to find more people like her and Max, after demonstrating what I can only describe as a god complex. Clearly, Caulfield needs to make some decisions of her own. I can't wait to see Max and Chloe work together once more, and we don't need to wait too long either in the grand scheme of things, as Life is Strange: Reunion is due to launch this year, on March 26.

One look at this article on Xbox Wire, from Life is Strange's senior brand manager, shows that not only is Chloe back, but she's also a playable character, serving as a playable co-protagonist with Max for the first time.

Even if Double Exposure isn't your favorite game in the series (I'll be shocked if it is), it seems that an imminent rerun is the perfect way to hype yourself up for the new game. Actually, why not just replay the entire series? Yeah, that sounds like a plan to me, especially as Reunion is to close the book on Max and Chloe.