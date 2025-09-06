As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

I'm cautiously optimistic for Amazon's Life is Strange TV show

Ten years on from its initial release, Life is Strange could see a new lease of life thanks to Amazon MGM Studios greenlighting it for TV.

Life is Strange TV show: A screenshot of Max and Chloe inside a TV monitor, outlined in white and pasted on a blurred storm background
Amazon MGM Studios is greenlighting the production of a Life is Strange TV show, bringing the decade-old coming-of-age game to new audiences. Published Square Enix is listed as a producer, alongside videogame adaptation specialist Story Kitchen, and Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap.

Videogame adaptations have had a poor track record in the past, but thanks to the wild success of the Sonic and Mario movies at the box office, as well as shows like The Last of Us and Fallout, things are looking up. It's thanks to this that I'm cautiously optimistic about the greenlit Life is Strange TV adaptation, despite it being a choice game with an extremely passionate fanbase. After the series' latest installment, we really need a win. If you don't know what I mean, take a look at my Life is Strange: Double Exposure Switch review.

The slate of producers is working with TV writer Charlie Covell, who's best known for their adaptation of The End of the F***ing World, and their original show, Kaos, on Netflix. In Story Kitchen's announcement post, Covell says, "I am a massive fan of the game, and […] I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike." Despite Don't Nod's lack of involvement in the project at this early stage, executive producer Luc Baghadoust said that seeing the game become a show is an "incredible honor" on X.

While I know I'm not alone in hoping that some of the Don't Nod crew get brought on to help bring this beloved series to life, it also looks like the original voice cast wants a slice of the pie, too. Hannah Telle, Dayeanne Hutton, and Katy Bentz, the voices of Life is Strange's Max, Kate, and Steph, respectively, all commented on Amazon MGM Studios' announcement on Instagram, with Dayeanne stating that "an audition would be magical!"

YouTube Thumbnail

The true test of this adaptation will come with the exploration of the game's choices and Max's time-travel powers. After a decade of theorizing and replaying the game, the fanbase has essentially established a 'canon' ending, which the official comic series also sides with. I'm desperately hoping for a 'bae over bay' ending, but given Square Enix's history of breaking up Max and Chloe, we might have to see our favorite blue-haired punk die over and over again.

Some fans believe that, after ten years, we should leave Max and Chloe's story alone and focus on other characters from the series. If you're just dipping your toe into the Life is Strange fandom, consider reading our Life is Strange: True Colors review or Life is Strange 2 Switch review next.

