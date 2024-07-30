Life is Strange holds a special place in the hearts of many players, introducing them to a fantastic story and a great cast of characters, one of which, Max Caulfield, is poised to make a triumphant return in the upcoming Life is Strange: Double Exposure. So, with that in mind, there’s no better time to dive into the Life is Strange Game Boy demake. Yes, you read that right, and it looks hella cool if I do say so.

While the original Life is Strange is a narrative-driven episodic adventure game, the Game Boy game, dubbed Life is 2-D and created by Lifeis2-D (@Lifeis2D), adopts a 2-D RPG approach to the game. Make no mistake, however, it keeps the episodic method of Don’t Nod’s original masterpiece. Lifeis2-D’s lovingly crafted rendition of LiS has been in the works for a few years, though it came to our attention after being shared on Twitter by Player 1 vs The World on X.

All five episodes of the game are now available, and just like in the original, there are various dialogue options and choices for you to make that have consequences. We all remember the bae or bay ending well, and I have to admit that I pick Chloe every single time. I chose the bay ending a single time to see how it plays out, and I found myself a blubbering wreck on the couch.

Life is Strange 2-D is seemingly one of the best games like Life is Strange you can play – especially if you enjoy retro games – given that it is LiS in a whole new way. I can’t think of a better way to spend time waiting for the Life is Strange: Double Exposure release date. Also, considering we know that Max Caulfield is back, it’s a great time to reacquaint yourself with the character or maybe meet her for the first time if you’re new to the series.

There is one burning question that this demake can’t answer for us, though: Where is Chloe Price in Life is Strange: Double Exposure? She makes no appearance in the trailers or gameplay we’ve seen, but we do know that while Max doesn’t have her time-bending powers anymore, she does find herself in two different realities, so it feels safe to assume that the blue-haired punk is in one of them somewhere.

If you’re yet to play a LiS title and this Life is Strange Game Boy demake is your first taste of it, you might want to check out our Life is Strange: True Colors Switch review, Life is Strange 2 Switch review, and Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection Switch review to see what makes this series so great. If you want to give Life is 2-D a try, you can find it on itch.io.