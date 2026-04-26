Lineage Piece codes April 2026

Reducing bandits to shreds is half of the fun in Lineage Piece. As you might have guessed, this is definitely a Roblox game that One Piece fans don't want to miss. If you're playing already, though, you'll know that ranking up isn't exactly fast. That's where our Lineage Piece codes can lend a hand.

Between cash and rerolls, you won't need to worry about stacking up money anymore. There are even rerolls for your traits, too. Between mighty bosses and pesky thieves, it's time to show them who holds the power around here.

Here are all the new Lineage Piece codes:

TYFOR1KLIKES - rerolls and cash

- rerolls and cash TYFOR300CCU - rerolls and cash

- rerolls and cash TYFOR100LIKES - Trait rerolls and cash

- Trait rerolls and cash Release - free cash

- free cash LineageIsHere - ten of every reroll

It's worth noting that before you use these codes, you need to like and join the Lineage Piece Roblox group here. We're not just experts on Lineage Piece codes, though. If you're after more goodies, then check out our hefty list of Roblox codes for hundreds of Roblox games.

How do I redeem Lineage Piece codes?

After you join the game's Roblox group, you're ready to redeem Lineage Piece codes. To do that, you need to follow these steps:

Launch Lineage Piece in Roblox

Tap the 'settings' button to the right of your screen

Scroll down to the 'codes' box

Enter your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Lineage Piece codes?

I know, getting fresh rewards is awesome, and you're probably looking for more. Let us do the hard work for you! Bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and come back soon. We'll add the latest Lineage Piece codes when they become available. However, if you do fancy looking for them yourself, the best place to do that is within the game's Discord server.

Is there a Lineage Piece Discord server?

Yes, there is a Lineage Piece Discord server. The game's developer, Priz's Den, also encourages players to use the Lineage Piece Trello page. You can track updates and new features on the board here. If you want to join the Lineage Piece Discord server, tap this link.

Why are my Lineage Piece codes not working?

To make sure your Lineage Piece codes are working, copy and paste them from this page to avoid typos. If that doesn't fix the issue, check that the code hasn't expired. When rewards aren't available anymore, we will post them below.

That's all you need to know about Lineage Piece codes. Bookmark this page and check back in soon for more rewards.