Lineage Piece codes April 2026

Get your hands on free cash and rerolls with our list of new Lineage Piece codes, as you redeem handy rewards in this anime-inspired Roblox experience.

Lineage Piece codes: An image of a Roblox character looking at the camera with a castle behind them.
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Reducing bandits to shreds is half of the fun in Lineage Piece. As you might have guessed, this is definitely a Roblox game that One Piece fans don't want to miss. If you're playing already, though, you'll know that ranking up isn't exactly fast. That's where our Lineage Piece codes can lend a hand.

Between cash and rerolls, you won't need to worry about stacking up money anymore. There are even rerolls for your traits, too. Between mighty bosses and pesky thieves, it's time to show them who holds the power around here.

Here are all the new Lineage Piece codes:

  • TYFOR1KLIKES - rerolls and cash
  • TYFOR300CCU - rerolls and cash
  • TYFOR100LIKES - Trait rerolls and cash
  • Release - free cash
  • LineageIsHere - ten of every reroll

It's worth noting that before you use these codes, you need to like and join the Lineage Piece Roblox group here. We're not just experts on Lineage Piece codes, though. If you're after more goodies, then check out our hefty list of Roblox codes for hundreds of Roblox games.

Lineage Piece codes: An image of the redeem code box in Roblox.

How do I redeem Lineage Piece codes?

After you join the game's Roblox group, you're ready to redeem Lineage Piece codes. To do that, you need to follow these steps:

  • Launch Lineage Piece in Roblox
  • Tap the 'settings' button to the right of your screen
  • Scroll down to the 'codes' box
  • Enter your code
  • Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Lineage Piece codes?

I know, getting fresh rewards is awesome, and you're probably looking for more. Let us do the hard work for you! Bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and come back soon. We'll add the latest Lineage Piece codes when they become available. However, if you do fancy looking for them yourself, the best place to do that is within the game's Discord server.

Lineage Piece code: An image of the Lineage Piece Discord server.

Is there a Lineage Piece Discord server?

Yes, there is a Lineage Piece Discord server. The game's developer, Priz's Den, also encourages players to use the Lineage Piece Trello page. You can track updates and new features on the board here. If you want to join the Lineage Piece Discord server, tap this link.

Why are my Lineage Piece codes not working?

To make sure your Lineage Piece codes are working, copy and paste them from this page to avoid typos. If that doesn't fix the issue, check that the code hasn't expired. When rewards aren't available anymore, we will post them below.

That's all you need to know about Lineage Piece codes. Bookmark this page and check back in soon for more rewards.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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