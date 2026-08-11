Little Kitty, Big City is back on the prowl thanks to a new port

In 2024, the entire Pocket Tactics team fell in love with Little Kitty, Big City, with the adorable feline strongly resembling our very own Xiao. Now, in great news for cat lovers everywhere, Double Daggr Studio is bringing the adorable adventure to the small screen, with a mobile launch for both iOS and Android.

Without question, Little Kitty, Big City was one of the best Switch games in 2024, and this port means it'll likely be one of the best mobile games this year, with it due to release in late 2026. Better still, the game offers a try-before-you-buy initiative, letting those of you unfamiliar with it get a feel for what it's about before you commit. In a move we always think is a winner, it's then just a one-time purchase to access the full game - don't you just love knowing you don't need to worry about microtransactions jumping at you every five seconds?

There's even something on offer for returning players, as, beyond experiencing the adorable adventure again, there are mobile-exclusive augmented reality features, allowing you to bring your favorite feline into your world. Just think, you can put the cat in your favorite snazzy outfits, then summon them next to your actual pets. That sounds delightful if you ask me.

You can pre-register for the game from August 11 on both the App Store and Google Play, with Double Dagger Studio founder Matt Wood having the following to say about the game to iOS and Android: "Bringing the experience to mobile feels like the perfect way to expand our welcoming sandbox of cozy cat chaos to a whole new cohort of players."

With the controls undergoing a redesign specifically for mobile, I have a feeling that Little Kitty, Big City is going to be nothing short of delightful on mobile. So, what do you think? Are you going to join ten million players and see what it's like to be a cat on a journey? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.