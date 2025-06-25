Little Nightmares III is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and it's releasing soon

Since August 2023, I've been waiting to get my hands on Little Nightmares III. I'm a longtime fan of Bandai Namco's horror series, so I've been eagerly awaiting news about a Little Nightmares III release date following its delay in May 2024. Well, since then, we've had a new console launch. Maybe you've heard of it. Well, as someone who loves the Nintendo Switch 2, I'm grateful for Bandai's choice to delay the game, as it's now getting a Switch 2 Edition at launch.

One of the reasons I'm so excited about the new Switch game is that there's a change-up in developer. To be clear, I really enjoy the first two games with Tarsier Studios - we gave a nine in our Little Nightmares 2 Switch review for a reason - and I'm eager to give Reanimal a try when it releases. However, I'm a huge fan of Supermassive Games; it's a titan when it comes to horror games these days, being responsible for the hugely popular PlayStation exclusive Until Dawn, along with the Dark Pictures Anthology (Man of Medan, Little Hope, etc), and The Quarry.

Little Nightmares III serves as a standalone sequel to the first two games, meaning that while it takes place in the same world as Little Nightmares I and II, it has very little connection to the previous games. The upcoming puzzle game features two new characters, saying goodbye to Six, the popular protagonist in the yellow coat, and Mono, the star of LNII. Now, it's time for Low and Alone to take the spotlight, but unlike Little Nightmares II, you can actually team up with another player, so I expect that the next entry may just end up on our list of the best multiplayer games.

From the trailers, it's clear that you can expect to work your way through some spooky locations, including a desolate carnival. Sure, fairgrounds are fun while there are loads of people around, but in the dead of the night, they are creepy. Yes, I'm eager to see what horrors they face on Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases later this year.

When is the Little Nightmares III release date?

Little Nightmares III is due to release on October 10, 2025, right in the middle of spooky season - I now face a tough choice: play it day one like I want to, or perhaps save it for Halloween. It's also worth pointing out that if you pre-order the game digitally, you can get Six-inspired outfits for Low and Alone.

Speaking of Six, not only is Little Nightmares III on the way, but so is Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, a remaster of the very first game for modern consoles. While it officially launches alongside the sequel in October, players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC can access it now if they pre-order Little Nightmares III on those platforms.

