Locked 2 codes April 2026

Redeem Locked 2 codes for your best chance at a free win, because the new sequel to the popular PvP soccer game is here.

Locked 2 codes - Roblox figure in a soccer uniform stands in the lobby of the game with an elevator behind them
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It's hard to get good at soccer, especially when people have exciting abilities to unleash on the pitch. This is where Locked 2 codes come into play, because if you can't beat 'em, you'd best believe you gotta join 'em. You'll be cruising around like the Roblox version of Messi in no time at all.

Codes mainly offer yen, which you can use to buy a bunch of cool emotes, maps, flows, and MVPs, so it's well worth hoarding yen until you spot something you like.

Here are all the new Locked 2 codes:

  • TY5KLIKES - 15k yen (new!)
  • BUGFIX01 - 10k yen
  • RELEASE - 10k yen

Locked 2 is just one Roblox game that you can redeem goodies in - see our list of Roblox codes for more freebies in your favorite corners of the game.

How do I redeem my Locked 2 codes?

Redeeming Locked 2 codes is a very straightforward process, thankfully. Just follow the steps outlined below:

  • Launch Locked 2 on Roblox
  • Head to the menu or press M
  • Hit 'store' and find the 'codes' tab
  • Enter your code and hit redeem
  • If you've been successful, the game will let you know what you've redeemed

Locked 2 codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics filled in where the code goes

If you're having problems redeeming your codes, make sure you haven't made a mistake. The most common mistakes are misspelling, not using the right capitalization, and accidentally adding a space before or after the code when copying and pasting it. If you're sure everything is right on your end, the code may have expired, but we'll be back soon with the latest for you, so come back soon.

How do I get more Locked 2 codes?

It's not that easy to tell when new Locked 2 codes will come out, as the developer hasn't committed to a regular drop schedule. However, we're always checking for the latest ones, so if you don't want to do all the work of hunting through the Discord server or community page, we can do it for you. All you have to do is bookmark this page and check back in periodically, as we both find new codes and remove expired ones.

Is there a Locked 2 Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can find it here. Join it to get pinged on new updates, events, sneak peeks, giveaways, and more. Plus, you can also chat to other players to discuss the game and form or join a club.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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