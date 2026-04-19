Locked 2 codes April 2026

It's hard to get good at soccer, especially when people have exciting abilities to unleash on the pitch. This is where Locked 2 codes come into play, because if you can't beat 'em, you'd best believe you gotta join 'em. You'll be cruising around like the Roblox version of Messi in no time at all.

Codes mainly offer yen, which you can use to buy a bunch of cool emotes, maps, flows, and MVPs, so it's well worth hoarding yen until you spot something you like.

Here are all the new Locked 2 codes:



TY5KLIKES - 15k yen (new!)

BUGFIX01 - 10k yen

RELEASE - 10k yen

Locked 2 is just one Roblox game that you can redeem goodies in - see our list of Roblox codes for more freebies in your favorite corners of the game.

How do I redeem my Locked 2 codes?

Redeeming Locked 2 codes is a very straightforward process, thankfully. Just follow the steps outlined below:

Launch Locked 2 on Roblox

Head to the menu or press M

Hit 'store' and find the 'codes' tab

Enter your code and hit redeem

If you've been successful, the game will let you know what you've redeemed

If you're having problems redeeming your codes, make sure you haven't made a mistake. The most common mistakes are misspelling, not using the right capitalization, and accidentally adding a space before or after the code when copying and pasting it. If you're sure everything is right on your end, the code may have expired, but we'll be back soon with the latest for you, so come back soon.

How do I get more Locked 2 codes?

It's not that easy to tell when new Locked 2 codes will come out, as the developer hasn't committed to a regular drop schedule. However, we're always checking for the latest ones, so if you don't want to do all the work of hunting through the Discord server or community page, we can do it for you. All you have to do is bookmark this page and check back in periodically, as we both find new codes and remove expired ones.

Is there a Locked 2 Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can find it here. Join it to get pinged on new updates, events, sneak peeks, giveaways, and more. Plus, you can also chat to other players to discuss the game and form or join a club.