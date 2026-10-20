Logitech Astro A50 X Mars Red review - a top-tier headset with a fiery new look

Our Verdict The Logitech Astro A50 X combines a striking new Mars Red finish with multi-platform switching, graphene drivers, and a magnetic charging dock. It's a compelling option for players who regularly move between consoles, with Switch 2 and handheld PC compatibility adding flexibility. The premium price is a big ask for anyone, but it's worth the step up. Pros Convenient switching between consoles

HDMI 2.1 passthrough supports 4K 120Hz and VRR

Nintendo Switch 2 and handheld PC compatibility

Striking Mars Red finish and convenient magnetic charging dock Cons Expensive for a headset that primarily benefits multi-platform players

363g weight may not suit everyone

Full HDMI setup requires additional cables

I've had plenty of headsets over the years, but I've been slowly pulled over from the likes of SteelSeries to Logitech. The Logitech Astro A50 X boasts the brand's PlaySync technology, letting you switch between your Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with a single toggle. Now, Logitech has given its flagship wireless offering a fresh coat of paint.

Priced at £309.99/$399.99, the A50 X is firmly in high-end territory. That's a lot to spend on a gaming headset, especially when Logitech's own Astro A50 Gen 5 offers similar wireless functionality for slightly less. While the fresh Mars Red edition doesn't introduce new features, it does give the headset a more distinctive appearance. It's also available in Black and White, although availability of the Mars Red finish varies across regions.

For me, the first thing that stands out about Mars Red is how much more personality it gives the A50 X. The headset and its accompanying base station share the same bold finish, making the whole setup feel more cohesive than a standard gaming peripheral. It's a welcome change for anyone who's grown tired of monochrome gaming hardware, and it retains the familiar Astro design rather than trying to completely reinvent it.

That design includes a substantial over-ear headset weighing 363g, with a padded headband and fabric ear cushions. It's not the lightest option on the market, so comfort is particularly important here. Luckily, it excels in that department. Between two-hour stints with my squad in the evening or five-plus-hour sessions on my days off, I never found the A50 X to be cumbersome on my head. I will say that the cups can, naturally, get quite warm due to their soft fabric texture.

It isn't quite as cool to the touch as leather alternatives, like the Corsair Virtuoso range, but it isn't enough to bring the headset down massively. I don't think weight is an issue either, although it does feel similar to my usual headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+. The base station is another considerable part of the package, but it's more than a place to park your headset. It provides wireless connectivity, system switching, and magnetic charging, while its display gives you information about your current connection and battery level.

The headline feature is PlaySync, and it's what makes the A50 X particularly appealing to anyone with more than one console. You can connect an Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC or Mac simultaneously. Rather than unplugging a USB receiver or changing audio settings every time you move between platforms, the A50 X handles the process for you. It's a simple button press on the rear right cup.

Getting to this point is a little bit of a hassle, though. Setting up the base station requires multiple HDMI leads and USB-C connections if you want the full experience. That means you may need to rethink your desktop setup. While the initial setup can be a tad fiddly, it's ultimately worth it for the flexibility Logitech is offering here.

Logitech lists Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility, and the headset can also work with handheld gaming PCs, which in my case is the Asus ROG Ally. The important distinction is that these devices don't benefit from quite the same seamless switching as PS5, Xbox, and PC. You can use Bluetooth audio with the Nintendo Switch 2 and ROG Ally, while also opting for a wired connection on PC. It's a useful bonus if you want one headset for your whole gaming setup, although the base station makes the A50 X more suited to a desk or living room than portable gaming.

The base station also uses HDMI 2.1 passthrough, supporting 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and automatic low-latency mode. That means you don't have to sacrifice those precious frames. That's important for me as someone who just moved up to a higher refresh rate OLED monitor. It won't stop me getting obliterated on The Finals, though. There's a lot more to the A50 X than its switching system.

The Astro A50 X uses 40mm PRO-G graphene drivers, alongside Logitech's Lightspeed wireless connectivity. The latter particularly impressed on the brand's more budget-friendly headset, the Logitech G325. The headset supports USB audio up to 24-bit/48kHz on PC, while console connections support up to 16-bit/48kHz. In terms of audio quality, the A50 X shines extraordinarily well. Thanks to the accompanying Logitech G-Hub app, you can create custom EQ presets.

Personally, I opt for a flat response rather than veering too much into extra bass or the danger of muddy mids. I've found the A50 X to be crystal clear, balancing shimmering highs of gunshots reverberating across Pendola Pass in Arc Raiders, or satisfying rumbles while spellcasting in RuneScape Dragonwilds. It lives up to the price tag. The same can be said outside of gaming, as it's an excellent choice for listening to music while working on my PC.

However, the microphone is arguably the most important part of the package. Logitech equips the A50 X with an omnidirectional boom mic supporting up to 16-bit/48kHz audio, and flipping it upwards automatically mutes it. That's a simple feature, but it's particularly handy when you're playing with friends and need to mute yourself quickly. Again, the Logitech G-Hub app provides more EQ and microphone customization. I'd highly recommend tweaking it first.

In my initial sessions with the A50 X, my friends reported that it sounded good, but there was considerably more room noise than my SteelSeries headset. To fix that, I created a standard, flat preset with the 'home' noise gate applied. This rectified it instantly, taking me less than a minute to solve in the app. Elsewhere, battery life is rated at up to 24 hours.

The magnetic charging dock makes topping it up easy, too: just place the headset back on its base station when you're finished. It's more convenient than remembering to plug in a charging cable, although you'll need to make room for the dock on your desk. I can confidently say that battery life is superb, as I've yet to completely deplete the headset over the course of extended gaming sessions.

Ultimately, the Astro A50 X Mars Red is a highly premium gaming headset with a genuinely useful feature set. PlaySync makes it particularly compelling for players who regularly move between platforms, while Nintendo Switch 2 and handheld PC compatibility add welcome versatility. The Mars Red finish is a nice bonus, but the real appeal is how much easier Logitech makes multi-platform gaming.

At £309.99/$399.99, it's not an automatic recommendation for everyone. If you only play on one platform, our list of the best headsets can help you out there. But if you're invested in multiple systems and want one headset to handle them all, the A50 X is worth serious consideration.