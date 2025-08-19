The Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld could be making an unexpected comeback

Logitech's sole entry into the handheld gaming market might be making an unexpected comeback. According to a reliable leaker, a new take on the Logitech G Cloud could be gearing up for a broader global release. This updated version is reportedly a cosmetic refresh, featuring a new black and yellow color scheme in place of its original white design.

Released in 2022, the Logitech G Cloud is a competent handheld that's primarily a streaming device, enabling you to use built-in applications such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam Link. However, one significant shortcoming is its lack of 4G/5G support. This means users need a reliable Wi-Fi connection to play some of the best xCloud games, such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and Starfield.

The handheld can also play the best Android games from the Google Play Store natively, but your mileage here will vary. Its modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor means it could struggle with many of the most graphically demanding mobile games, such as Genshin Impact, Raid: Shadow Legends, and PUBG Mobile, at high settings. Still, if you're playing some more modest games, such as Stardew Valley or Balatro, you shouldn't suffer any performance woes.

One silver lining to this limitation is the handheld's feather-light design. Weighing just 463g and measuring only 1.3 inches thick, it feels great in the hand and is easy to carry around on the go. Its 6,000 mAh battery delivers up to 12 hours of battery life, which places it above many of its competitors on our best handheld consoles in 2025 list. It's also cheaper than a lot of the competition, currently retailing at around $300.

Sadly, the leak from Evan Blass doesn't tease a possible relaunch date for the device, but we can't imagine it will be too far around the corner. If you're interested in seeing how the Logitech G Cloud stacks up against the competition, check out our reviews of the Steam Deck OLED and the Asus ROG Ally X. If you're looking for something a little more powerful for those Android games, see our guide to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets.