Logitech G325 Lightspeed review - plenty of boom for your buck

Verdict The Logitech G325 Lightspeed proves you don't need to spend big to get a comfortable, versatile gaming headset with excellent audio quality. While the microphone holds it back from true greatness, its lightweight design, stylish looks, and seamless connectivity make it a strong choice for gamers on a budget. Pros Competitive audio quality for the price

Seamless connectivity

Comfortable form factor Cons Microphone won't blow you away

Slower charging speeds

Across the years, despite flipping back and forth between brands, I always find myself checking in on Logitech. The long-running tech giant fueled my Modern Warfare 2 sessions in 2009 and kept me connected with my friends during the rise of Warzone. Now I find myself back in its orbit after spending some time with the Logitech G325 Lightspeed headset. If you're in the market for a new set of cans but don't want to break the bank, there's a lot to like here.

Sporting a minimalist design, Logitech's $89.99/£69.99 offering prioritizes comfort and performance rather than flashy aesthetics. That being said, it's still a delightful headset to look at, especially in the fetching Lilac colorway. Out of the box, the first thing I notice is how lightweight it is. Compared to my typical go-to headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+, it's an instantly noticeable drop in heft. The former weighs in at 454g, while the G325 Lightspeed comes in at just 212g. During extended gaming sessions, it remains consistently comfortable.

The earcups use a soft, breathable knit fabric with foam inserts. While there's audible sound bleed at higher volumes, they create a seal that never puts uncomfortable pressure on my ears. Plastic at this price point can often feel flimsy, especially when roughly 45% of the construction uses recycled materials. I'm happy to say that isn't the case here. Logitech opts for a matte finish with subtle patterns and ridges baked into the design.

It elevates the G325's understated design with a touch of style while still feeling sturdy in the hand. Thanks to this design, it's also a headset that's more than suitable to use as a pair of headphones on the go. You can easily get away with wearing these on the train, bus, or out in public without worrying that they look out of place. Around the back of the left earcup sit the controls, which you'll be pleased to know are exceptionally streamlined.

From top to bottom, you can move between the power, Bluetooth, volume, and mute buttons with ease. I really dig the splash of orange on the volume controls, which helps them stand out against the Lilac chassis. The buttons feel satisfyingly tactile and punch well above the asking price. The signifiers for left and right are perhaps a little too subtle, though. You can only spot the tiny "L" marking in the right light, and even then, it's easy to miss.

Connectivity is an absolute breeze. Pairing it with my Mac mini or ROG Ally over Bluetooth takes less than 30 seconds. Hold the Bluetooth button, pair it, and you're done. It's a strong first impression, as there's even enough battery to jump straight into a gaming session. With the 2.4GHz dongle, I can also use the G325 with my PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Again, the connection is practically instantaneous, with both consoles recognizing the dongle immediately.

Inside the cans are 32mm dynamic drivers. They're a little smaller than some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 headsets I've used. Yet don't be wary, because the G325 delivers excellent sound quality. I'm genuinely blown away by the audio here, and that's because Logitech equips the headset with 24-bit audio. That's an increase over the more common 16-bit standard found on many competing options. With Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic compatibility, it helps deliver a wider, more detailed soundstage that I'm very pleased to hear.

I can fine-tune all of this through the Logitech G app on my smartphone or desktop. The app lets me use preset audio profiles, create my own, or tweak the headset's sidetone. The sidetone can be somewhat inconsistent, though. If you haven't come across it before, sidetone lets you monitor your own voice by mixing it into your audio, making sure you're not shouting over those pesky players. It doesn't hold a candle to my Arctis 7P+, but that's to be expected considering it costs roughly half the price.

Battery-wise, there's up to 24 hours of continuous playback available on one charge. Having used it in three to four bursts, I can say it holds up this end of the bargain. Charging it is a little slower than other headsets, taking around three hours to juice it up completely.

What's really cool, though, is that I can tweak the G325 in the app at any time, regardless of which device it's connected to. The app automatically detects the headset, letting me switch between audio profiles in seconds, whether I'm playing on my ROG Ally or PS5. It's a genuinely useful feature that adds a welcome level of customization. If there's one area where Logitech will divide potential buyers, though, it's the microphone.

Don't expect it to compete with headsets like the Corsair Virtuoso, SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite, or Razer BlackShark V3 Pro. Rather than using a detachable or built-in microphone arm, the G325 uses an omnidirectional beamforming setup with a 100Hz-7kHz frequency response. Housed inside the left earcup, it captures voices clearly but doesn't quite deliver the presence of a microphone positioned directly in front of your mouth. As a result, vocal volume comes through a little lower, but it's far from the worst headset microphone I've used.

Logitech's G Hub app includes a noise cancellation toggle. It's very effective at eliminating background noise around the headset, but if you're using a fan this summer, don't expect it to stop that from blasting your friends in party chat. The microphone sounds a little thinner than more expensive alternatives, but the clarity remains perfectly respectable for the price. It gets the job done, though if microphone quality is a major priority, you'll probably want to spend a little more.

The Logitech G325 Lightspeed is a reminder that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a genuinely enjoyable gaming headset if you don't mind a slight compromise. Its lightweight design, excellent comfort, strong audio performance, and impressive connectivity make it a fantastic all-rounder, especially if you jump between PC, console, and handheld gaming.

The microphone won't compete with premium alternatives, and some players may prefer a more robust build or a traditional boom mic. However, those are understandable trade-offs at this price point. For $89.99/£69.99, Logitech has created a headset that punches well above its weight, delivering a comfortable and capable experience that works just as well at home as it does on the go.