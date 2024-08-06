When publishers and developers change a release date, it’s usually to push a game back, but Dragami Games is breaking the mold with the Lollipop Chainsaw RePop release date, bringing it forward in select regions. While surprising, we certainly aren’t complaining. The sooner we get our hands on this game, the better.

Dragami Games’ CEO, Yoshimi Yasuda, shared the news on X, revealing that the digital version of the action game is releasing earlier in the US, South America, Central America, and Europe, arriving on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on September 12. Players residing in Asia, however, still need to wait for the original release date of September 26.

For those who are unfamiliar with Lollipop Chainsaw, it’s a PS3 and Xbox 360 hack-and-slash game from 2012, and it comes to you from the brilliant minds of Suda 51 and James Gunn. Yes, the same James Gunn known for the fabulous Guardians of the Galaxy movie trilogy, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Brightburn, and a whole lot more.

You’re in for one heck of an experience with Lollipop Chainsaw as you play as a cheerleader, Juliet, who runs around slaying zombies with her boyfriend’s head clipped to her waist. It’s as bonkers and fun as it sounds. The story is hilarious, the combat is fun, and watching Juliet somersault all over the place is a treat.

Remember that the new Lollipop Chainsaw RePop release date only applies to the digital version in the Americas and Europe. If it’s a physical copy that you’re after, it’s Limited Run you need to visit. If you want something to kill time while you wait, check out our picks for the best Resident Evil games. You need to keep those zombie-slaying skills sharp.