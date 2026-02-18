Loot Up codes February 2026

We’ve got all the new Loot Up codes in one handy guide, which you can redeem in-game for free rewards like stones and scrolls.

Loot Up codes - key art of an enemy in the game holding a staff
Sometimes it's fun to just grab a sword or a hammer and hit things for a while - especially when you get rewarded by leveling up and getting stronger. That's where these Loot Up codes come in handy. As you get stronger in the game, you get skill points, but these codes can give you plenty more.

Each code grants helpful items like enchant stones or skill scrolls to improve your arsenal and make sure you're able to beat up any enemy that comes your way.

Here are all the new Loot Up codes:

  • Love - 15 heart shards, two true enchant stones, and two ancient skill scrolls (new!)

How to redeem Loot Up codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Loot Up codes?

Redeeming codes in Loot Up is super simple. Just follow these steps, and you'll have free stuff in no time:

  • Open up Loot Up in Roblox
  • Click Social on the left
  • Type or paste code
  • Hit enter

What are Loot Up codes?

As with a lot of Roblox games, Loot Up has its own redemption system. The codes come from creator Humbling Games and release to coincide with updates for the game, or as compensation for any delays. The codes give you items to boost your skills and weapons, along with cash for you to spend in the game.

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE
  • CLANS
  • DRAGON
  • DELAY
  • AFK
  • MORERINGS
  • GOLDENRINGS
  • HAPPYNEWYEARS
  • CHRISTMAS

There you are - everything you need to know about Loot Up codes for the Roblox game.

