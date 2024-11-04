Lord of Nazarick tier list November 2024

Everyone needs a hand picking a good team, so our Lord of Nazarick tier list is here to help do just that in the Overlord-themed anime game. Take your heroes onto the battlefield and train them up as you conquer enemies in a story themed around Crunchyroll’s hit show, featuring all your favorites as R, SR, and SSR characters.

Lord of Nazarick tier list

Here are all of the characters in Lord of Nazarick ranked from S- down to D-tier. Remember, if you really enjoy a character, then you can safely play them no matter where they rank – though this is a general overview of who’s best to put your time into.

Rank Character S Albedo – Knight, Gazef, Pandora’s Actor, Platinum Dragon Lord’s Armor, Sebas, Shalltear – Warrior A Aura, Brain, Cocytus, Demiurge, Evileye, Mare, Momon, Renner, Shalltear – Knight, Yuri B 8th Seat of the Black Scripture, Black Scripture 9th Seat, Death Knight, Edstrom, Entoma, Gagaran, Hamusuke, Jugem, Khajit, Lukrut, Lupusregina, Ninya, Nphirea, Peter Mork, Vampire Bride C Clementine, CZ, Dyne, Enri, Igvarge, Nigun, Solution D Britta, Climb, Hilma, Kyuku, Peshurian, Shuringan, Sukyu

How do I perform a Lord of Nazarick reroll?

Now, there are a lot of characters to choose from here, so it may be that you don’t get who you want on your first try. That’s where rerolling comes in, so you can try again. If you want to reroll your account, follow the steps below:

Open up Lord of Nazarick

Start the game with a guest account

Play through the tutorial

Once you’ve unlocked the summon page, roll for characters

To reroll, open the settings and head to the account center

Click the delete account button

Start from the top with a new guest account and try again

Once you have characters you like the look of, you can bind your account to keep your progress safe.

