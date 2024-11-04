We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Lord of Nazarick tier list November 2024

Our Lord of Nazarick tier list will help you form the best team in the game, using key SSR characters including warrior and knight roles.

lord of nazarick tier list - artwork showing characters from the game standing together
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Lord of Nazarick 

Everyone needs a hand picking a good team, so our Lord of Nazarick tier list is here to help do just that in the Overlord-themed anime game. Take your heroes onto the battlefield and train them up as you conquer enemies in a story themed around Crunchyroll’s hit show, featuring all your favorites as R, SR, and SSR characters.

Before you get into building your team, don’t forget to use the new Lord of Nazarick codes for some in-game freebies. We’ve got codes for all the best mobile games out there like COD Mobile redeem codes and Age of Empires Mobile codes, or some Coin Master free spins for something a bit different.

Lord of Nazarick tier list

Here are all of the characters in Lord of Nazarick ranked from S- down to D-tier. Remember, if you really enjoy a character, then you can safely play them no matter where they rank – though this is a general overview of who’s best to put your time into.

Rank Character
S Albedo – Knight, Gazef, Pandora’s Actor, Platinum Dragon Lord’s Armor, Sebas, Shalltear – Warrior
A Aura, Brain, Cocytus, Demiurge, Evileye, Mare, Momon, Renner, Shalltear – Knight, Yuri
B 8th Seat of the Black Scripture, Black Scripture 9th Seat, Death Knight, Edstrom, Entoma, Gagaran, Hamusuke, Jugem, Khajit, Lukrut, Lupusregina, Ninya, Nphirea, Peter Mork, Vampire Bride
C Clementine, CZ, Dyne, Enri, Igvarge, Nigun, Solution
D Britta, Climb, Hilma, Kyuku, Peshurian, Shuringan, Sukyu
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I perform a Lord of Nazarick reroll?

Now, there are a lot of characters to choose from here, so it may be that you don’t get who you want on your first try. That’s where rerolling comes in, so you can try again. If you want to reroll your account, follow the steps below:

  • Open up Lord of Nazarick
  • Start the game with a guest account
  • Play through the tutorial
  • Once you’ve unlocked the summon page, roll for characters
  • To reroll, open the settings and head to the account center
  • Click the delete account button
  • Start from the top with a new guest account and try again

Once you have characters you like the look of, you can bind your account to keep your progress safe.

If you’re looking for some help in other games, we’ve got plenty of guides for you. Here’s our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Zenless Zone Zero tier list, Starseed: Asnia Trigger tier list, and Pokémon TCG Pocket tier list to see who comes out on top in each game.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.