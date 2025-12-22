Win a free copy of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage on Steam Deck

Calling all Life is Strange fans - you can win a copy of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage in our giveaway. Don't Nod's two-part adventure is set in the summer of 1995 and in 2022 - this game features fun, dual timelines to help tell the story.

Lost Records is from the creator of Life is Strange and has similar vibes. Head back to the 90s and discover the first part of the Bloom and Rage story, where you meet four high school friends. Who are also in a cool punk band! But something happens that will change everything.

We're giving away two codes for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage on Steam. There are no restrictions on these codes, so entries are open worldwide. Our giveaway runs from December 22 to 29, 2025, and we'll draw the winners in the new year. You can enter using the widget below. Good luck, friends!

Pocket Tactics - Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Steam Deck code giveaway





If you want a deeper dive into the game and its influences, you can check out our interview with the Lost Records team for a behind-the-scenes look at influences, riot grrl punk, and features that made it into the finished product.