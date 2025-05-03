Don't Nod Montréal's latest coming-of-age title, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, has made waves in the indie game scene, especially with Life is Strange fans. Its alluring mixture of 90s nostalgia, supernatural mystery, and even horror elements makes it the perfect game to cozy up on the couch with, but sadly, it's not available on the Nintendo Switch.

Given that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an Unreal Engine 5 game, it probably wouldn't run particularly well on the eight-year-old console. In fact, my Life is Strange: Double Exposure review is proof that these kinds of games do not fare well on Nintendo's outdated hardware, but what about the Nintendo Switch 2?

In my recent Lost Records: Bloom & Rage interview, I asked Studio Executive Producer Luc Baghadoust whether the choice game would be headed to the Nintendo Switch 2. To my dismay, he told me that "there are no current plans" to bring Swann's story to the console, despite the fact that he thinks it looks "awesome". Notice that he said 'current', though, as this doesn't rule out a port later down the road.

Unreal Engine 5 still poses a problem for even the best Steam Deck alternatives, let alone older handheld hardware, but it's not impossible to run on these devices. Games like Fortnite and Split Fiction are set to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 despite being made in UE5, and Lost Records is Steam Deck Verified. I understand Don't Nod's hesitancy, though. The Life is Strange series has a rocky track record on the Switch, with Life is Strange 2 also performing poorly, and that game uses Unreal Engine 4.

We haven't even reached the Nintendo Switch 2 release date yet, so it's understandable if some developers want to wait and see what the console can really do before committing to porting their more graphics-intensive games. For now, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage can join the long list of incredible Steam Deck games to try out next.