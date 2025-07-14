Lost Sword tier list July 2025

Need a hand figuring out which characters to build first, or who to pull? Our Lost Sword tier list is here to help. We've also got a Lost Sword reroll guide, too, if your pulls don't go to plan. Remember, while some characters and pets are in lower tiers, if you like them, you can still use them. It's down to personal preference at the end of the day.

Before you start your adventure, don't forget to grab the Lost Sword codes for some free stuff in the game. We can also recommend some of the best gacha games out there, or some anime games, if you're looking for more to play.

Here are our Lost Sword tier lists and reroll guide:

Lost Sword character tier list

Here are all the Lost Sword characters in the game, ranked from S- to C-tier in terms of usability in combat.

Rank Lost Sword character S Dian Cecht, Enva, Galahad, Guinevere, Isolde, Lancelot, Merlin, NEO Bedivere, Tiamat A Claire, Cristina, Erin, Isabel, Kay, Lisa, Lua, Morgana, Percival, Ran, Ria B Anessa, Bedivere, Circe, Elin, Elizabeth, Esmerelda, Gawain, Joan of Arc, Lilith, Mia, Morgause, Ray, Tristan, Vivien C Baylin, Elaine, Ethan, Gaheris, Isis, Jessi, Katrin, Lucy, Merry, Nymue, Rachel, Rita, Rowena, Sarah, Urien

Lost Sword pet tier list

Here are all the available pets ranked from S- down to C-tier.

Rank Lost Sword pet S Athena, Esteria, Griffin, Merlin, NEO Bedivere, Phoenix, Ran, Tiamat, Tristan A Anessa, Bedivere, Circe, Dian Cecht, Erin, Eva, Guinevere, Joan of Arc, Kay, Lancelot, Lua, Vivien B Elizabeth, Isabel, Katrin, Lisa, Midnight, Morgana C Belle, Galahad, Neo, Nightsong, Shiba, Whitey

How do I perform a Lost Sword reroll?

As with most mobile games, if you don't like the characters you get with your first pulls, you can perform a Lost Sword reroll. However, there are no guest accounts, so it requires some work to pull off.

Open the game and complete the tutorial

Reach level ten in the game to unlock the mail function, and get the free rewards from codes and from the game's release

Use your pulls on the banners

If you like who you got, continue on. If you didn't, follow these steps to reroll:

Head to the game's settings

Find the account tab

Delete your account and data

Restart with a new account, and try again

There you go - a tier list and how to reroll in Lost Sword. If you're a fan of mobile games, we have some guides that may spark your interest. Here are the new Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Silver and Blood codes, and Etheria: Restart codes for you to grab.