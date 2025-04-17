We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Love and Deepspace earns over $780m in one year thanks to its hunky husbandos

As the financial year turns over, we get to see the true earnings of games like Love and Deepspace, with its huge global audience.

love and deepspace 2024 profits - artwork of Caleb wearing a black outfit
Holly Alice

Published:

Love and Deepspace 

Think what you want about otome games, but the runaway success of Love and Deepspace’s profit over the last year proves just how popular the genre is, and that there’s a clear demand for male characters in games.

If you’re not 100% sure what an otome game is, they’re games focused on romantic storylines, usually featuring a female main character and plenty of male options to pick from. The content of the games does vary, but usually it’s safe for work with a little kiss thrown in for good measure. Sometimes, games in the genre get a little wacky, like Hatoful Boyfriend that features… pigeons.

Needless to say, these games are popular. As reported by Shanghai Daily, Love and Deepspace earned over 5.8 billion yuan, which translates to US$826 million, globally in just over a year since its release.

The game welcomed over 50 million players, and finds itself at the top of iOS and Android download charts most of the time. It also tops Sensor Tower’s revenue reports more often than not, too.

YouTube Thumbnail

Another fun tidbit from Shine’s article is that in 2024, the top seven otome games earned more than 10 billion yuan together. Outside of Love and Deepspace and their feisty fellas, Hoyoverse’s Tears of Themis and titles by Tencent and NetEase help to bolster the industry of mobile men.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.