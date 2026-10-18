Love and Deepspace is getting a Blade Runner 2049 collaboration, and fans aren't happy

Infold Games has announced that Love and Deepspace is launching a Blade Runner 2049 crossover. The collaboration, which seems completely out of the blue as the Blade Runner sequel came out nearly ten years ago, features a cinematic PV, login rewards, and a new story.

Despite the ongoing drama about the cancelled character, Valko, Infold Games continues to pump out new updates for its 3D otome game. While Love and Deepspace does have futuristic themes, Blade Runner 2049 is far from the first movie I would think of to collaborate with the game, but here we are. During the Rendered Real event, you can log in daily to claim a range of standard materials, as well as an exclusive sticker, the Manifest portrait background, and the At Your Touch duo photo pose, so you and your favorite character can recreate the iconic scene between Joi and K.

On top of this collaboration just seeming a bit strange, Western fans continue to link it back to Love and Deepspace's Valko, the game's proposed sixth love interest that Infold cancelled. The announcement post's replies are full of 'Bring Valko Back' sentiments, and X user Chocoxswan said, "sick that you took away the perfect [love interest] for a Blade Runner crossover away [sic] and expect everyone to go along with it."

When is the Love and Deepspace Blade Runner 2049 collab?

The Love and Deepspace Blade Runner 2049 collaboration event runs from October 19 to November 5, 2026. You need to check in for a total of ten days during this period to claim all of the available rewards.

Will you be logging on for the Blade Runner 2049 collab? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and take a look at our list of the best mobile games if you fancy a change of pace.