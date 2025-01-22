To celebrate one year of InFold Games’ intergalactic romance game, Love and Deepspace’s Cosmic Encounters update adds a brand-new love interest for you to connect with. Caleb is the fifth romanceable character to join the game’s roster and is the protagonist’s cherished childhood friend.

Love and Deepspace’s version 3.0 main story centers on you and Caleb, who is a skilled fighter pilot, working together to investigate an explosion on the floating island of Skyhaven and the sudden reappearance of the Farspace Fleet. Of course, this is an otome game, so alongside all the action, there’s still plenty of time for intimate moments with your chosen partner, whether that’s Caleb or one of the other dreamy Love and Deepspace characters.

Plus, as well as new story and romance content, this anniversary update is filled with other improvements like optimizations for the in-game photobooth, a “Remind Me” system to help you maximize your bond with your partner, and the ability to redesign Kindled five-star memories. “Remind Me” can even help you track your cycle, allowing your chosen partner to comfort you in your time of need.

When is the Love and Deepspace Cosmic Encounters update?

Love and Deepspace Cosmic Encounters goes live on January 22, 2025. Once the server maintenance is over, you can log in right away to experience the anniversary content and get to know Caleb for yourself.

