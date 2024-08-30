Have you ever played an Otome game? Do you feel corrupted? Well, apparently, you are, according to a diss track released by a Chinese rapper, calling out Love and Deepspace among other games.

An official post on the Love and Deepspace Weibo page states the company has collected evidence and that “infringement and insults, whether to the game, the characters, or the players, will never be tolerated or accepted,” so it will “pursue the matter to the end, and see you in court.”

The song in question is a diss track aimed at otome games, specifically the male Love and Deepspace characters and any companies involved in creating such experiences. The song also brings in parents of minors who play these games and suggests that minors are being affected by these games – though in a negative sense, and doesn’t seem to really have the best interests of said minors at heart.

This Reddit post has a full breakdown of what probably led to the song – essentially, a keen Love and Deepspace player, singer NINEONE, suggested she was the official partner of one of the game’s characters, and some fans didn’t take kindly to this. This then spiraled into other singers getting involved – including PACT.

PACT is a rapper with millions of followers, who posted the diss track to ‘defend’ NINEONE, though the song seemed derogatory to players of otome games. In the song, the rapper suggests that otome games “poison the youth” and get them obsessed with fictional male characters.

Now, the legal issue here is that PACT’s video used footage from Love and Deepspace. This gives Paper Games a reason to seek legal action, and rightly so. The same day as the song blew up, Love and Deepspace posted a response accusing PACT of copyright infringement along with libel. Paper Games also asks for the removal of the original, for PACT to provide an apology statement, and for the public not to engage with the content and stop the spread.

The fanbase is currently aflame with drama as people argue whether otome games are ‘corrupting the youth’ – though this is only targeted at games with male leads and doesn’t appear to look at any of the numerous games that feature scantily-clad waifus such as Goddess of Victory: Nikke, a game made to play with one hand. Make of that what you will.

As this case is currently ongoing, we can’t say what the outcome is just yet, other than most traces of the song seem to be gone. If you, like us, are a fan of being corrupted by fictional men in games, grab the new Love and Deepspace codes here – or perhaps some Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes to get even more husbandos.