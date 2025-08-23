As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Love and Deepspace triumphs over Genshin Impact as Gamescom's best mobile game

Infold’s famously sexy Love and Deepspace wins the Best Mobile Game award at Gamescom, becoming the first romance game ever to do so.

Love and Deepspace Gamescom award: Zayne outlined in white and pasted on a blurred photo of the LaDS Gamescom booth with a purple filter over it
Love and Deepspace 

Infold Games' immersive dating game, Love and Deepspace, made waves during its first-ever appearance at Gamescom this week, beating gacha giant Genshin Impact for the title of Best Mobile Game at the conference. After launching in 2024, the game has attracted over 70 million players across the world.

Love and Deepspace, the second installment in Infold Games' Mr Love series, has quickly become the go-to otome game, garnering millions of fans both in China and worldwide. Gamescom has solidified the dating game's global success not only within its genre but as one of the best mobile games globally, with this award. Love and Deepspace was up against Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact, and Gryphline's upcoming sequel, Arknights: Endfield.

When accepting the award, Love and Deepspace's producer, Lizi, said, "Today is truly a momentous day for us. The list of nominees included many outstanding Chinese games, and being recognized alongside them, showing the world the creative strength of Chinese games, is an honor in itself." According to Infold Games, this is also the first time that a romance game has taken the title of Best Mobile Game at Gamescom, "highlighting the immense potential of female-focused games in the industry."

While I would argue that hot anime men are for everyone, it's a lovely change to see a game that's so explicitly made for women doing well in the wider gaming landscape, and earning the respect it deserves. According to X, as a thank you "to all Deepspace Hunters for your love and support, allowing the warmth and power of love to be witnessed by the world," you can log into Love and Deepspace now to claim ten Deepspace wishes, ten Empyrean wishes, 500 stamina, 60k gold, and 600 bottles of wishes: N.

So uhm these figures react to heat and if you apply it, their clothes go poof 🫣 This was Love and Deepspace booth at Gamescom! #loveanddeepspace #rafayelloveanddeepspace #gamescom

The game's booth at Gamescom was also a sight to behold, featuring life-size standees of the Love and Deepspace characters, equipped with thermal tech that let you reveal certain parts of the boys through touch. It's safe to say that the booth was packed for most of the convention.

If you're looking to hop into Love and Deepspace for the first time, make sure to check our Love and Deepspace codes guide for some freebies. We've also been on the ground at Gamescom this week, so we got the chance to preview Arknights: Endfield and Honor of Kings: World on the show floor and experience the future of gacha for ourselves.

