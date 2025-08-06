The Weidian Summer Game Awards are in the voting stages, and there's one rather out-of-place Genshin Impact entry in the hottest mobile game character selection. Most of the options are no surprise, but fans of Genshin's bad boy turned out in force to support their fave.

It's Genshin Impact's Wanderer. It's always Wanderer. Currently, he's number four, sandwiched between all five of the Love and Deepspace characters. Clearly, his indifference toward the traveler and cheeky, almost rude personality are endearing, as he's overtaken Rafayel and Xavier - maybe he'll even get more votes than the mysterious Sylus…

You can see the full rankings of the 30 finalists here, but the top ten at the time of writing are:

Love and Deepspace's Caleb Love and Deepspace's Zayne Love and Deepspace's Sylus Genshin Impact's Wanderer Love and Deepspace's Rafayel Love and Deepspace's Xavier Infinity Nikki's Nikki Identity V's Emma Beyond the World's Gu Shi Ye Honkai Star Rail's Phainon

While I love Wanderer and think he's a great character, I do wonder where Genshin Impact's Alhaitham is. Surely he deserves a place on this list. Two honorary mentions go to Genshin's Zhongli, currently at #20, and HSR's Aventurine, at #22.

Fun fact - this isn't the first time this has happened. Wanderer placed first in the Weibo Game Awards 'Most Popular Male Gacha Character' in 2023, with more than five million votes, placing him ahead of husbandos from otome games. For some perspective, Xiao Yi from Love of Light and Night placed second with a measly 2 million votes.

As a reward for being the favorite, hottest, most wanted husbando, the top five winners will be displayed on screens across China in malls, parks, and cities on August 29, Chinese Valentine's Day. I can't wait to see a mashup of Love and Deepspace with Wanderer slap-bang in the middle, to be honest.

Whoever your favorite is, you can make use of these Love and Deepspace codes and Genshin Impact codes to save up for dupes, weapons, and more of each guy.