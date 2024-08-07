The new Love and Deepspace Misty Invasion event takes Infold Games’ ultra-realistic otome game’s steaminess to a whole new level, introducing four interactive five-star Memories where the boys get up close and personal with the main character.

Love and Deepspace has captivated the hearts and minds of thousands of romance game fans since its release in January 2024, especially with the recent addition of Love and Deepspace’s Sylus, the resident bad boy. Infold Games is calling Misty Invasion the game’s “steamiest release yet,” as all four Hunters are getting intimate animated five-star Memories for the first time, alongside event-exclusive packs that you don’t want to miss.

These Memories are just the beginning of the risque content in Misty Invasion. You can unlock new bathrobes for the boys for a limited time to add to their outfit rotation, and thanks to the memory growth bonus, you can shop for more outfits and upgrade materials simply by progressing through the story. In case you forgot that Love and Deepspace also has combat (who can blame you), you can even use these fancy fits in the most recent Hunter Contest version, a challenging dungeon filled with valuable rewards.

Another first for Love and Deepspace is the Adventure Above Clouds game mode that sees you work your way around a cloud-themed game board, teaming up with Blobbu teammates on Bounce, Bounce Planet to strategically attack and claim victory. If you fancy a break, kick back and relax on Moonlit Orchid Day with new home screen interactions, mail, gifts, and phone calls with the boys.

When is Love and Deepspace’s Misty Invasion event?

Misty Invasion is available between August 7 – 27, 2024, across both iOS and Android. Moonlit Orchid Day is on August 10, so be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on the unique events and gifts.

That’s everything you need to know ahead of Love and Deepspace’s Misty Invasion event. If you’re running low on currency, check out our Love and Deepspace codes guide for a quick top-up. We’ve also got handy guides covering the Love and Deepspace characters, Love and Deepspace Protocores, and how to change your Love and Deepspace hair color if you’re trying out the game for the first time.