Love and Deepspace remains number one despite Genshin Impact's epic new area

Even Genshin Impact's epic entry into Snezhnaya can't take Love and Deepspace's crown, as new revenue reports now show the eyewateringly high earnings for September. Most months you'll find one of the two games at the top, but it turns out that the boys just can't be beat.

Love and Deepspace, InFold's supremely successful otome game, is currently sitting at $53.4 million earned revenue for September, after a slight dip to $48.5 million in August. Meanwhile, Genshin itself is back up four spots to #2 with $41.59 million, nearing double the $27.765 million from August - all thanks to Nod-Krai.

You can see the full list of games and how much they earned here, on a site that uses SensorTower data. Bear in mind that this is only on mobile platforms, as not every gacha game is available on PC. If Love and Deepspace were, I'd probably download it, as my phone can't handle the polygons of my preferred bachelor's face.

After release in January 2024, Love and Deepspace very quickly shot up the revenue charts - and has stayed there. It's been in the top three earners every month since December 2024, mostly sparring with Genshin Impact and Pokémon TCG Pocket for the top spot.

It's no secret that Genshin and Deepspace are two of the biggest names in the gacha world, and have a sort of rivalry considering they're very different genres (sadly, I'd die for a Deepspace-style game with, say, Wriothesley). Recently, one of Genshin's boys interrupted a Love and Deepspace sweep of the most handsome men award during the Weidian Summer Game Awards. Go get 'em, Wanderer.

For those of us who aren't big spenders, there are always Love and Deepspace codes and Genshin Impact codes to redeem for a little bit of extra currency.