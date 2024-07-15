Alright, listen, we all love a bad boy, and Love and Deepspace’s Sylus is sure to fill that role. The new man on the block is coming in the 2.0 update next week along with new outfits, events, and much more.

If you, like us, are a big fan of the hugely popular Otome game, then you’re waiting for news on any upcoming Love and Deepspace characters. Finally, we’re getting a new love interest to pursue. Don’t forget to use these Love and Deepspace codes to get some extra goodies, too.

Update 2.0, titled Opposing Visions, introduces the mysterious man Sylus, a wanted outlaw with big “I can fix him” vibes. He has a crow companion, too, so if that doesn’t sell it to you, I don’t know what will. He’s a fugitive that we must learn about through the new storyline, and unlock his mysterious past through free four- and five-star memories, which you can use in the new season of the Hunter Contest.

Speaking of contests, there’s a new combat system with roguelike features where you can take on challenges against enemies with your chosen beau right by your side. And don’t worry, they’re not getting left out – there are fresh outfits coming for Rafayel, Zayne, and Xavier in the shop, with some photobooth items, too.

As the update rolls out, you can get a free ten-pull in your inbox, with plenty more pulls, diamonds, and resources in the Investigation Event to ease you back into your space-faring adventure. To top it all off, you can listen to a different rendition of Love and Deepspace’s theme song by the team behind Mozart, l’Opera Rock, with vocalist Mikelangelo Loconte. Very nice.

