Love and Deepspace's new wolf guy is doing it for us, even if he has four ears

Love and Deepspace can't decide between Team Edward and Jacob, so they squashed them into one hot dude.

love and deepspace valko in a new trailer, wearing a mask
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They say being a sheep is bad, but when Love and Deepspace shows off a new werewolf-themed guy, some of us suddenly find ourselves covered in wool. Enter Valko - he appeared after a 'supermoon countdown' on the LADS X account, followed by pictures of a giant pawprint-shaped hole in the concrete outside a tall inner-city building.

Love and Deepspace hits version 6.0 on July 9, alongside the new update, 'A Shattered Quiet'. With it is the new lupine lover, Valko. In his spare time, he's an EonCore Tech chairman, but also head of a werewolf clan, which sounds really fun - the lore is sure to be fun with this one.

During his introductory trailer, we see him in both human and wolf form. I'll let you figure out if wooing someone who can become a literal animal aligns with your morals, but other similar characters have easily found their way into our hearts.

All of the best gacha games have a wolf-adjacent guy. There's ZZZ's Lycaon (and unplayable Mors), Wuthering Waves' Lingyang, Skia in Neverness To Everness, fiery HSR's Jiaoqiu, and Genshin has both Razor, raised by wolves, and Gorou, who has a tail and ears. Some would also argue Genshin Impact's Wriothesley fits the bill thanks to his pointy hair, but he doesn't have a tail, so he's out.

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The difference is… most of these fellow doggy wolfy boys only have two ears on show. For some reason, Valko has two sets of ears. He's got the pointy animal ears on top, but then his human ears remain in place.

Usually, the characters have a floppy hairstyle conveniently covering the place where human ears would be on the model, but not for Valko. How does he hear? What does he hear? The furry ears must be real, as he's also got a tail.

Well, it's time to get saving up, so make sure you grab the new Love and Deepspace codes and stockpile some stuff for this new stunner.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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