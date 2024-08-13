Love and Deepspace’s Xavier invites you to join the mile high club

Love and Deepspace’s Xavier celebrates his birthday soon, and what better way to ring in the occasion than to invite 100k of his closest… Friends to a party in the skies. Quite literally, because aviation company Air China has teamed up with Love and Deepspace to issue some glittering, gilded boarding passes to commemorate this dashing gent’s birthday.

As one of the main romanceable Love and Deepspace characters, Xavier has a particularly large bevy of admirers, thanks to his charm and, well, other things. We’re talking about his incredibly endearing ‘skills’ in the kitchen, get your minds out of the gutter.

So, if you’re planning on flying economy class with Air China from Terminal 3 of Beijing Capital International Airport around his birthday – October 16, in case you’d forgotten to draw it onto your calendar with a couple of love hearts thrown in for good measure – you could be in with a chance to get your hands on a randomly issued Xavier-themed boarding pass.

Considering how Xavier is normally so strong and silent, it seems as though his birthday is cause to let loose a little and celebrate in style. The boarding passes feature a nod to the Little Prince, as well as a beautiful golden color palette, reminiscent of his Light Evol moves just set in a slightly fancier shade. We’re sure there are many… Many fans who would jump at the chance to join the mile high club with Xavier, and if there was anyone who could change the vibe of economy seats into the most luxurious first class experience, it’d be him.

With the man himself getting such a fancy real-life birthday celebration, we can’t help but wonder what’s in store for the other Love and Deepspace romantic interests when their special day rolls around. A romantic walk along the beach and then champagne and caviar with Rafayel? An ice sculpture courtesy of Zayne’s evol ability? Or a Bonnie and Clyde-style car chase with everyone’s favorite bad boy, Sylus?

Perhaps we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Gamers can dream though, right? If you’re a fan of the biggest otome games at the moment – really, who isn’t? – we’ve got all the latest Love and Deepspace codes for you to bag yourself some extra love. We’re already wondering who’s going to appear to steal our hearts next, but for now, we get to celebrate Xavier’s birthday properly. See you in the first class lounge.