The new Love and Deepspace event makes all the good boys purr, because this next update brings fluffy ears, coyly-curled tails, and slow blinks a-plenty to your favorite virtual boyfriend. Have you ever wanted to pspspsps your way to the cat butler of your dreams? Well, now’s your chance, because the Yes, Cat Caretaker event turns Xavier, Zayne, Rafayel, and Sylus into kitty hybrids, and if we know anything, they’ll be trying their damnedest to make you meow, too.

Love and Deepspace is an otome game known for unabashed fantasies so if you’re a fan of catboys – and honestly, who isn’t? – then this next event will have you rooting around for that ball of yarn you had stashed in the back of the junk drawer. Personally, we can’t wait for Zayne to just finally admit that we’re his master, and everyone has no doubt wondered what Sylus sounds like when he’s purring with content. We know you’ve been thinking about it.

The Yes, Cat Caretaker five-star Memory Series event starts on November 12 and ends on November 30, and you can select three out of the four limited memories on offer. So choose between Zayne’s Fluffy Treatment, Rafayel’s Tailwag Moment, Xavier’s Floof Attack, or Sylus’ Goodcat Code and make your wish, because each time you obtain a five-star memory, you get a 75% chance for it to be one of the three catboy memories.

After you make a certain amount of wishes in this limited five-star pool, you can also claim various cumulative rewards, including the Attendant Headband universal headwear and one selectable event-limited five-star memory. There’s also a memory growth bonus, meaning you can claim a bunch of upgrade and ascension materials by completing growth tasks. When your Yes, Cat Caretaker memories reach rank one, you can claim the special-color cat butler outfit for the corresponding love interest.

You’ll also be pleased to know that the catboy fantasy will continue for as long as you like because each outfit set during the event includes headwear – meaning kitty ears! – a tail, and full outfit, which can all be used separately. Your best boy and your player character can wear both the headwear and the tail if you fancy matching, and developer InFold has promised even more content is coming in the latest update, so keep those kitty ears pricked and those pupils dilated for more when it kicks off on November 12.

