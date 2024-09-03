InFold Games has announced a special livestream to celebrate Love and Deepspace Zanye’s birthday and it sounds absolutely heavenly. While the livestream is only in Chinese, the power of love transcends all language barriers.

At this point, InFold Games’ otome game is garnering a reputation for its extravagant celebrations, and it isn’t stopping for Zayne’s birthday. The tall, dark, and handsome Love and Deepspace sweetheart is taking us to a beautiful snowy landscape so that our birthday wishes can melt into the snow and get absorbed by nature. How sweet!

You can send your heartfelt messages to your favorite Love and Deepspace character by taking part in the Bilibili livestream, where members of staff will choose appropriate comments to get written on the snow. Your message might also end up on a biodegradable jasmin flower that staff will bury under the snow to degrade over time. There are also prizes up for grabs in the form of Zayne merch and cash, but these are likely restricted to residents of Mainland China only.

When is Love and Deepspace Zayne’s birthday livestream?

Tune in to Zayne’s celebration from 3pm UTC+8 (3am EDT/12am PDT/8am BST) on Bilibili. You need a Bilibili account to use the Danmu feature and send bullet messages if you want a chance to be featured.

That’s everything you need to know about Love and Deepspace Zayne’s birthday. If you’re after more pulls, check out our Love and Deepspace codes guide or learn more about the ongoing Love and Deepspace court case.