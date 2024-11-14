Love and Deepspace meets The Bachelor in this new K-drama Switch game

Love Too Easily puts you in the director’s chair of your very own K-drama, with plenty of flirting, drunken kisses, and mysterious twists that lead to multiple possible endings all depending on your choices. If you’ve ever daydreamed about having a bevy of beautiful men vying for your attention – and honestly, haven’t we all? – then this one’s for you.

You play as an assistant to the main character, where you need to help them make choices, gather hints and clues about the steamy night before, and complete mini-games in your quest to find the best boyfriend. With three gorgeous suspects to get through, you’re almost spoilt for choice. As you should be. If you’re a fan of otome games, then you’ll know how much fun it can be to virtually live out a fantasy. But Love Too Easily brings even more realism to the gaming world. Why watch a K-drama when you can take part in one?

Every decision you make directly impacts the direction of the game, so just like the real world, your choices have consequences. They can all lead to eleven standard endings and a mystery ending that will have you going back for more. It’s like Pokémon Go, you’ve just gotta catch ‘em all, the kisses and boyfriends are just a bonus. You also have plenty of mini-games and quick-time events to keep things interesting, and cutscenes will differ depending on the outcome.

Not only do you get to direct, produce, and star in your own K-drama, but Love Too Easily has plenty of behind-the-scenes content, including messages from the actors and videos from the set which can all be viewed in the diary section of the main menu. We all love a good dating simulator, but this one takes the sim out and replaces it with something a little more realistic. If you can call K-dramas realistic.

If you’re after even more romance, you can brush up on all the Love and Deepspace characters, or if you prefer pixels then we have a full guide on all the Stardew Valley characters, so you can decide who’s made of marriage material. But if you get your kicks out of free stuff, we’ve also got plenty of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes and Genshin Impact codes for you.