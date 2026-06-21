Lucky Block Rush codes June 2026

Use our Lucky Block Rush codes to get ahead in the latest of Frozen Studios' Roblox endeavors. With the titular Lucky Block as its star once again, this game lets you passively grow your strength to take on enemies and open rare blocks for a collection of cash-earning brainrots. Standard Roblox fare.

We look for Lucky Block Rush codes frequently, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need a strength boost or some more cash.

Here are all the new Lucky Block Rush codes:

TOY - one cash potion

Lucky Block Rush isn't the only Roblox game out there with free stuff to claim, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Lucky Block Rush codes?

Redeeming Lucky Block Rush codes couldn't be easier. All you have to do is:

Launch Lucky Block Rush in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Hit the Codes tab or scroll all the way to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Verify

Enjoy your freebies

What are Lucky Block Rush codes?

Lucky Block Rush codes are special passwords that the developer, Frozen Studios, gives out to reward players. These codes can get you potions to speed up the game's various processes, or even cash and pet eggs. The possibilities are endless!

Is there a Lucky Block Rush Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Lucky Block Rush Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to chat with other players, read the latest game news, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Lucky Block Rush codes?

The easiest way to get more Lucky Block Rush codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Considering that Frozen Studios loves to churn out new games to stay on top of the latest Lucky Block trends, codes don't appear super often. We'll do the hard work of finding any new ones for you, so you can just focus on getting stronger. You can also check the game's Discord server and Roblox group, plus the official Frozen Studios X account.