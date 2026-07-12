Lurking Giants codes July 2026

Redeem these new Lurking Giants codes for free credits to help you fend off the terrors… or become them.

Lurking Giants codes: A scary skinny monster from the game in a dark room
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Lurking Giants codes to amp up your asymmetrical horror experience. These codes can get you credits to spend on new terrifying creatures from the TV to scare your friends with or make it easier to survive when it's your turn.

We look for new Lurking Giants codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your wallet feels a little light.

Here are all the new Lurking Giants codes:

  • SORRYFORDELAY - 200 credits

This isn't the only Roblox game with codes to claim, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Lurking Giants codes: A screenshot of the codes box with POCKETTACTICS in the slot, an arrow pointing to it, and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Lurking Giants codes?

Redeeming Lurking Giants codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Lurking Giants in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit the tick button
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Lurking Giants codes?

Lurking Giants codes are special passwords from the developer that can help you get further in this asymmetrical horror game. They're a relatively recent addition ahead of January 2027's upcoming major rework, so hopefully, we can expect plenty of rewards down the line.

Lurking Giants codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Lurking Giants Discord server?

Yes, there is a Lurking Giants Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls, and explore Ultra Works' other Roblox games.

How do I get more Lurking Giants codes?

The easiest way to get more Lurking Giants codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, as they can be a pain to source. We'd much rather you dedicated your time to surviving the night.

Expired codes:

  • IMSOGULLIBLE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Lurking Giants codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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