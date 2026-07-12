Lurking Giants codes July 2026

Use our Lurking Giants codes to amp up your asymmetrical horror experience. These codes can get you credits to spend on new terrifying creatures from the TV to scare your friends with or make it easier to survive when it's your turn.

We look for new Lurking Giants codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time your wallet feels a little light.

Here are all the new Lurking Giants codes:

SORRYFORDELAY - 200 credits

This isn't the only Roblox game with codes to claim, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Lurking Giants codes?

Redeeming Lurking Giants codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Open Lurking Giants in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit the tick button

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Lurking Giants codes?

Lurking Giants codes are special passwords from the developer that can help you get further in this asymmetrical horror game. They're a relatively recent addition ahead of January 2027's upcoming major rework, so hopefully, we can expect plenty of rewards down the line.

Is there a Lurking Giants Discord server?

Yes, there is a Lurking Giants Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls, and explore Ultra Works' other Roblox games.

How do I get more Lurking Giants codes?

The easiest way to get more Lurking Giants codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, as they can be a pain to source. We'd much rather you dedicated your time to surviving the night.

Expired codes:

IMSOGULLIBLE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Lurking Giants codes.