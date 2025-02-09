Is there anything more idyllic than walking through a lush countryside, as blades of glass brush by in the wind? Nexon and devCAT Studio’s new RPG Mabinogi Mobile sports beautiful art direction, and we’re finally close to playing it as the Mabinogi Mobile release date is locked in. After two years of crafting the game behind the scenes, we’ve got a fresh look at its vibrant world too.

The Mabinogi Mobile release date is Thursday, March 27, 2025, according to devCAT Studio’s latest trailer. Announced in 2022, the free mobile game is also launching on PC, making it ideal to pick up and play the best portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. If you’ve never heard of the Mabinogi series before, don’t worry, because there’s just over two decades of lore to sink your teeth in. Mabinogi originally debuted in 2004 in Korea, before eventually landing in North America and Europe in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

Mabinogi Mobile presents an updated take on the series, while retaining familiar elements like the world of Erinn, albeit with an all-new story. Alongside expanded character customization and social functionality, exploring the open-world game’s concoction of lavish towns, and stunning countryside is where you’ll get stuck into combat too.

Rune engraving adds an extra advantage to your fights, allowing you to flex your character’s skill sets in exciting ways. Don’t worry if you don’t want to pick up a weapon, though. Cozy game activities like fishing and cooking are just a taste of what you can get up to.

However, the only caveat about the upcoming launch is that Mabinogi Mobile is scheduled purely for Korean players. A wider rollout to other regions is expected to follow, but devCAT Studio is yet to confirm when this will take place. You can still pre-register to play Mabinogi Mobile on iPhone and Android here in the meantime.

