Who’s at the top of the Madoka Magica Magia Exedra tier list? Based on the iconic anime, this long-awaited gacha game is full of adorable magical girls – known here as kioku – and heaps of fearsome foes for them to fight. But which kioku are worthy of your hard-earned pulls and a slot on your team?

Well, that's what we're here to answer – and we've also got a step-by-step guide on how to perform a Magia Exedra reroll if you don't get the gals you want.

Here’s everything in our Madoka Magica Magia Exedra tier list and reroll guide:

Madoka Magica Magia Exedra tier list

Below, we rank all of the five-star Magia Exedra kioku based on their overall performance so far. Please note that, as the game is currently very new and doesn’t have much content, this tier list is tentative and likely to change in the coming weeks.

For now, the rankings in this list are based on community opinions throughout the beta and our own experience with the game so far. Of course, we’ll be sure to update these ranks and add other characters as soon as we’ve tested the game more thoroughly.

Here’s our Magia Exedra tier list:

Tier Magia Exedra character SS Homura Akemi (Missile Fire), Madoka Kaname (Pulvia Magica) S Iroha Tamaki (Strada Futuro) A Yachiyo Nanami (Absolute Rain), Felicia Mitsuki (Ultra Great Big Hammer), Ren Isuzu (Soul Salvation), Oriko Mikuni (Oracle Ray), Kirika Kure (Vampire Fang) B Sana Futaba (Folter Gefängnis), Tsuruno Yui (Flame Waltz)

How do I perform a Magia Exedra reroll?

Performing a reroll in Magia Exedra is a relatively simple process, taking around 15-20 minutes. You can skip most of the cutscenes, but there are a few sections that you can’t skip, which slows you down a little.

Here’s how to perform a Madoka Magica Magia Exedra reroll:

Launch the game Progress through the tutorial until you unlock the in-game mail function Use your pulls on the rate-up and standard banners If you don’t get who you want, go to the in-game settings from the home screen Under the options menu, go to ‘delete account’ Select ‘delete’ and hit ‘ok’ Repeat the steps above until you get the characters you want!

