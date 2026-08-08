Just like you, we're looking for Magic Loot codes to help us upgrade our wand and find pricier loot faster. Sadly, these codes are evading us, but we won't stop looking until we find some for you all. We're just that nice.

While you're busy training up your magic, defeating bosses, and undergoing rebirth, we'll be searching high and low for Magic Loot codes. Bookmark this page and check back soon to see if any have dropped yet.

Are there any Magic Loot codes?

There are currently no active Magic Loot codes. The game has a codes box, and the Discord server has a dedicated codes channel, so we can only assume that codes are on the way.

If you're still craving freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our massive list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Magic Loot codes?

Despite the current lack of codes, there is a way to redeem them. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Open Magic Loot in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Magic Loot codes?

Assuming that Magic Loot codes will work the same as other Roblox game codes, they will award you with free boosts like extra loot or cash to help you grow in the game. Devs tend to give out codes around game milestones, updates, or as compensation for bugs, but we'll just have to wait and see what the Magic Magic group does.

Is there a Magic Loot Discord server?

Yes, there is a Magic Loot Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest game news, take part in giveaways, and chat with your fellow players.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more news on the latest Magic Loot codes.