Are there any Magic Loot codes?

If you’re looking for new Magic Loot codes to redeem for free cash, you’re in the same boat as us.

Magic Loot codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in the lobby of the game with a barely visible wand in hand
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Just like you, we're looking for Magic Loot codes to help us upgrade our wand and find pricier loot faster. Sadly, these codes are evading us, but we won't stop looking until we find some for you all. We're just that nice.

While you're busy training up your magic, defeating bosses, and undergoing rebirth, we'll be searching high and low for Magic Loot codes. Bookmark this page and check back soon to see if any have dropped yet.

Are there any Magic Loot codes?

There are currently no active Magic Loot codes. The game has a codes box, and the Discord server has a dedicated codes channel, so we can only assume that codes are on the way.

If you're still craving freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our massive list of Roblox codes next.

Magic Loot codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Magic Loot codes?

Despite the current lack of codes, there is a way to redeem them. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

  • Open Magic Loot in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Magic Loot codes?

Assuming that Magic Loot codes will work the same as other Roblox game codes, they will award you with free boosts like extra loot or cash to help you grow in the game. Devs tend to give out codes around game milestones, updates, or as compensation for bugs, but we'll just have to wait and see what the Magic Magic group does.

Magic Loot codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Magic Loot Discord server?

Yes, there is a Magic Loot Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest game news, take part in giveaways, and chat with your fellow players.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more news on the latest Magic Loot codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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